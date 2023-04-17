Six schools that make sense for Georgia DL transfer Bear Alexander

The post-spring transfer window has officially begun.

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, immediately becoming one of the top transfers of the offseason.

Alexander is a former top 50 prospect from the 2022 recruiting class. He played his high school ball at Denton Ryan before moving to IMG Academy his last season. Alexander chose to sign with Georgia over the likes of Texas A&M, Ohio State and Alabama.

Alexander began logging more snaps for Georgia down the stretch. He had a breakout game in the national championship with a two-sack game against TCU. With future first-round pick Jalen Carter going pro, Alexander had a great opportunity to start.

Expect Alexander to receive high interest in the portal. Texas and USC are two schools reportedly already reaching out.

Here is a look at six schools that would make sense for Bear Alexander to transfer to.

Alabama

Alabama seems to be in the mix for every big-name transfer. Alexander would help the Tide replace its lost production from the defensive front.

Ohio State

Ohio State was in the mix for Alexander during his initial recruitment. Alexander would be a key piece for an Ohio State team looking to dethrone Michigan on top of the Big Ten.

TCU

If Alexander decides to return home to North Texas, TCU would be a great fit. The Frogs proved they could compete at the highest level and have already landed a handful of SEC transfers.

Texas

Alexander has a strong familiarity with the Texas football program. He has three former teammates on the roster including AD Mitchell from Georgia along with JT Sanders and Anthony Hill at Denton Ryan.

Texas A&M

Alexander was committed to A&M during the recruiting process before losing out to Georgia. The second time may be the charm for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

USC

USC is an early favorite to land Alexander. The Trojans are looking to add a playmaker to its defensive front. USC has plenty of NIL opportunities to offer.

