Six-run fifth inning enables Bullard to smack Lady Bears in series opener

May 8—LUFKIN — It took a while for the Bullard Lady Panthers to get rolling offensively Wednesday night in their Class 4A, Region III Quarterfinal series opener against Little Cypress-Mauriceville. But, once they did they made up for lost time and pounded the Lady Bears, 10-4.

LCM scored four runs right out of the chute and maintained a 4-0 lead over the Lady Panthers until the bottom of the sixth inning when Bullard plated six runners.

The Lady Panthers added two runs in each of the final-two segments to win with ease.

Brooklyn Brannen and Emery Baker each account for two of the Lady Panthers' 11 hits, with each launching a home run.

Brannen had three RBI in the game and Baker drove in two runs.

Other standouts at the plate for the Lady Panthers were Kirstin Malone (double, single, 3 RBI) and Dakota Payne (double, single, 1 RBI).

Samford University-signee Anistyn Foster drew the start in the circle and worked 5.2 innings. She held LCM scoreless while allowing three runs (no earned runs). Foster, who was the winning pitcher, struck out five and walked one.

Brannen finished up the pitching chores for the Lady Panthers.

Lexis Moss went 3-4 for LCM, which included a home run and a pair of RBI.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start Friday at Lufkin High School. If a third game is needed, it will be played following the completion of Game 2.

The series winner will advance to play either Burnet or Waco Robinson in the regional semi-final round.