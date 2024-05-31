Six Run 5th Pushes Outlaws Past Sherman in 16-7 Win in Home Opener

JOPLIN, MO – After an hour and a half lightening delay, the Joplin Outlaws home opener against the Sherman Shadowcats was under way at Joe Becker Stadium.

Joplin would surrender four runs in a big 1st inning for the Sherman offense, but would respond right back with three of their own in the bottom half of the first. Gabe Russell would go 3-for-6 on the day, and plate two RBIs via a single that cut the deficit in half.

After trailing by three runs in the fifth, the Outlaws would have a huge inning in the bottom half. Brett Sarwinski, Manny Garcia, and CJ Cepicky would propel Joplin to a 10-7 lead. The Outlaws would continue to pour on the offense in the later innings, scoring six more runs in finishing the game with a 16-7 win.

