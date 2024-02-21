Six Region girls earn spots in Individual Wrestling State Finals

BIRMINGHAM – Milan’s Angelina Pena kept her dream of a fourth straight wrestling state championship alive Sunday.

The senior was the champion at 130 pounds during the Girls Regional at Birmingham Groves.

Pena dominated the field, posting two pins in less than a minute and another in 2:51. She won in the finals over Isabella Cepak of South Lyon East on an injury default.

Milan's Angelina Pena (left) stares down Deari Hunt of Westland John Glenn. Pena finished the 130-pound match with a pin and went on to win the weight class in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

New Boston Huron’s Hailey Wisler was the runner-up at 120 pounds.

Others who qualified for the state finals by finishing in the top four were MaryAlice Lynch of St. Mary Catholic Central (third at 110), Natalie Lewis of Ida (third at 155), Bedford’s Meadow Gomez (fourth at 115) and Jefferson’s Morgan Simota (fourth at 120),

New Boston Huron's Hailey Wisler attempts to take down Quincy Behn of Ann Arbor Pioneer near the end of the match, but did not get the call. She had to settle for second place at 120 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Gibraltar Carlson had four wrestlers who failed two qualify for state – Tierra Taylor (105), Destiny Massey (115), Gracey Russo (115) and Bayle Buvia (125) – and Huron had three -- Amelia Szawara (120), Alahna Taylor (125) and Cami Krzciuk (100).

Others who failed to make the cut were Isabella Grippi (170) and Brianna Lynch (100) of SMCC, Karissa Halter (110) and Mallory Kujda (125) of Bedford, Star Johnson (115) and Madison Patten (120) of Jefferson, Olivia Kemp of Airport (145), Kyle Balogh of Flat Rock (125) and Tana Jarvis (110) of Monroe.

St. Mary Catholic Central's MaryAlice Lynch puts Julia Snyder of Mount Clements Chippewa Valley on her back. Lynch win the match 5-4 for third place at 110 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Ida's Natalie Lewis shakes hands with Robin Dabney of Hazel Park after winning by pin at 155 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Meadow Gomez of Bedford warms up for her match at 115 pounds as Bedford coach Kevin Vogel watches. She he took fourth place in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Jefferson's Morgan Simota puts Emma Delisle of Brighton on her back to score points. Simota won the match 8-4 in the blood round at 120 pounds, going on to take fourth place in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Hailey Wisler of New Boston Huron scores points against Ann Arbor Pioneer's Quincy Behn. Wisler fell 7-6 and took second place at 120 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Ida's Natalie Lewis works on scoring points over Madilyn Balestrieri of South Lyon. Lewis won the match 10-0 and went on to place third at 155 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

St, Mary Catholic Central's greets her coaches Nick Eby and Ig Cuccia after she pinned Trinity Munoz of Voyageur College Prep. Lynch took third place at 110 pounds in the Girls Wrestling Regional at Birmingham Groves on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

