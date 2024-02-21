Six Region girls earn spots in Individual Wrestling State Finals
BIRMINGHAM – Milan’s Angelina Pena kept her dream of a fourth straight wrestling state championship alive Sunday.
The senior was the champion at 130 pounds during the Girls Regional at Birmingham Groves.
Pena dominated the field, posting two pins in less than a minute and another in 2:51. She won in the finals over Isabella Cepak of South Lyon East on an injury default.
New Boston Huron’s Hailey Wisler was the runner-up at 120 pounds.
Others who qualified for the state finals by finishing in the top four were MaryAlice Lynch of St. Mary Catholic Central (third at 110), Natalie Lewis of Ida (third at 155), Bedford’s Meadow Gomez (fourth at 115) and Jefferson’s Morgan Simota (fourth at 120),
Gibraltar Carlson had four wrestlers who failed two qualify for state – Tierra Taylor (105), Destiny Massey (115), Gracey Russo (115) and Bayle Buvia (125) – and Huron had three -- Amelia Szawara (120), Alahna Taylor (125) and Cami Krzciuk (100).
Others who failed to make the cut were Isabella Grippi (170) and Brianna Lynch (100) of SMCC, Karissa Halter (110) and Mallory Kujda (125) of Bedford, Star Johnson (115) and Madison Patten (120) of Jefferson, Olivia Kemp of Airport (145), Kyle Balogh of Flat Rock (125) and Tana Jarvis (110) of Monroe.
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Girls Wrestling: Six from Region keep dreams of state crowns alive