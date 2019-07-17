Six Redskins players will be losing a good amount of salary for skipping mandatory off-season workouts

Each NFL player has their own way of preparing for the upcoming season.

Russell Wilson boxes. James Harrison plays beach volleyball – with 25 lb. medicine balls.

But come May 6th, teams begin a series of mandatory offseason workouts. This is a time for new teammates to get familiar and seasoned veterans to get back up to speed ahead of training camp.

The Washington Redskins had 36 in total, and required their players to attend at least 33 of them or face financial consequences. That didn't seem to faze six of Washington's biggest names.

Josh Norman, Landon Collins, Trent Williams, Paul Richardson, Quinton Dunbar and Vernon Davis will all be losing a cut of their salary after failing to attend the minimum number of Washington's off-season workouts.

By skipping the off-season workout program/not meeting the contractually mandated minimum of 90%, 6 Redskins players had their 2019 salaries reduced by:

Josh Norman: $200k

Landon Collins: $175k

Trent Williams: $150k

Paul Richardson: $150k

Quinton Dunbar: $100k

Vernon Davis: $50k











— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 17, 2019

For Norman, that's 26 business class round-trips from Reagan National Airport to Pamplona, Spain for future "Running of the Bulls."

That being said, neither Norman nor Collins, Richardson, Dunbar and Davis are question marks for Week 1.

Williams, however, may prolong his holdout until well after the start of training camp on July 28.

