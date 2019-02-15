Six Red Sox make MLB Network's Top 100 list originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Mookie Betts checks in at No. 2 behind the Angels' Mike Trout in the MLB Network's list of the Top 100 current baseball players. The reigning American League MVP has plenty of company among his defending World Series champion Red Sox teammates on the list.

"FIrst ballot Hall of Famer." @MIkeTrout is #1 for the 6th time in his career! #Top100RightNow pic.twitter.com/ub87nLcw7r — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 15, 2019

Sox outfielder/DH J.D. Martinez, who again drew praise from Betts as he met the media at spring training on Thursday, was No. 11. Left-handed ace Chris Sale, despite a season somewhat derailed by injury, is 13th, shortstop Xander Bogaerts is 46th, left fielder Andrew Benintendi is 56th, and rounding out the list is lefty David Price at No. 100.

Also, making the cut, but yet to find a team as camps open, is former Sox closer Craig Kimbrel at 53.

