Six Red Bulls hoping for EURO action

Expanded Austria squad announced

Two of our boys are hoping to see action for the Austrian national team at this summer's European championship in Germany. Flavius Daniliuc has been called up by Austrian national team coach Ralf Rangnick into an expanded squad. Alexander Schlager is not in the squad but could gain inclusion if he recovers from injury by 7 June, which is when the UEFA EURO 2024 selection has to be outlined in a final 26-man squad. Daniliuc will hope to have proved by then also that he is worthy of inclusion.

Four further Red Bulls with EURO hopes

Along with the Austrian duo, four further Red Bulls are hoping to represent their countries in Germany this summer! Luka Sucic (Croatia), Bryan Okoh (Switzerland) plus Petar Ratkov and Strahinja Pavlovic (both Serbia) have all been called up for the expanded EURO squads of their countries. They will also be seeking to convince their national coaches of their merits in time to make the cut.

Overview of our boys' European championship opponents

Austria (Daniliuc) vs. France (17.6.), vs. Poland (21.6.), vs. Netherlands (25.6.)

Croatia (Sucic) vs. Spain (15.6.), vs. Albania (19.6.), vs. Italy (24.6.)

Switzerland (Okoh) vs. Hungary (15.6.), vs. Scotland (19.6.), vs. Germany (23.6.)

Serbia (Pavlovic, Ratkov) vs. England (16.6.), vs. Slovenia (20.6.), vs. Denmark (25.6.)



UEFA EURO 2024 on free TV in Austria

All of the 2024 European championship matches can be seen on Free TV in Austria. ServusTV is broadcasting 31 of the 51 matches live, including games of the Austrian national team. ORF 1 is showing the remaining games.