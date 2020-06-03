Six reasons why Warriors will return to NBA Finals in 2020-21 season

The 2019-20 NBA season hasn't gone the way anyone expected it would. That includes the Warriors, who were not only indefinitely paused due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but had experienced a thoroughly-disappointing campaign up to that point.

The team that had made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, winning three championships, knew it was going to be a tougher season than the ones that had most recently preceded it. Kevin Durant was gone and Klay Thompson was expected to miss a significant portion of the season. However, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green available, a playoff spot certainly was believed to be attainable. Of course, that all went out the window when Curry required thumb surgery four games in.

The NBA has been considering different plans to safely resume the season, but based on the latest reports, the expectation is that Golden State is done playing. If that's the case, we won't see the Warriors in a game that counts until the start of next season, whenever that might be.

When it does begin, though, there are plenty of reasons to believe that it will be a far more successful one for the Warriors than this past year. And, assuming they catch a break here and there, it wouldn't be surprising if they found themselves competing for another championship.

Here are six reasons why you'll see the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Finals.

