Six reasons why the Carolina Panthers are a great landing spot for Bryce Young

Typically when you are the first overall pick in the NFL draft you are headed to a team that just performed poorly and is expected to continue down that path for a few years. However, that couldn’t be further from the case for the Carolina Panthers.

In fact, the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, could be considered a much less desirable location for a member of the 2023 quarterback class.

At this point, all signs indicate that the Panthers have zeroed in on former Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young as their top selection. Young was the No. 1 QB out of high school, a Heisman Trophy winner and has been amazing throughout his entire career. Young stopped taking visits with NFL teams this week, so he must know something we don’t yet know. He has also moved to be the massive betting favorite to go No. 1 overall.

The Panthers made big changes this offseason, including a new head coach and making moves to acquire the top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are six reasons why the Panthers are a great landing spot for the former Crimson Tide QB.

HC Frank Reich is a quarterback guru

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Colts let him go in the middle of the season, Frank Reich wasn’t the problem in Indianapolis. The Colts have had a revolving door of quarterbacks over the past few years including Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger, yet he still found ways to win games with no stability at the position. Reich was the OC of the Eagles when Wentz was playing at an MVP level as well as also playing in the NFL for 14 years himself which included a one-year stint with the Panthers.

A talented WR core

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Teams that ave the first overall pick don’t usually have a ton of high-profile talent. Well, that’s not the case with Carolina. The Panthers did have to give up star wide receiver, D.J. Moore, to earn the No. 1 overall selection from the Bears, but they still have solid talent in the receiving room. They signed Adam Thielen this offseason who has been a Pro Bowl-caliber player with the Vikings and D.J. Chark who was with the Lions and Jaguars. Terrace Marshall, a former second-round pick, also enters his third year with the Panthers and Laviska Shenault, a former second-round pick to the Jaguars, enters his second year with the team. Hayden Hurst also is an above-average tight end in the NFL who will provide as a nice safety blanket for Young.

Story continues

The RB room

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders was a key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run in 2022 and is a huge addition to the backfield after they traded away Christian McCaffery last season. A physical runner who is great at pass blocking is right up Young’s alley. Chuba Hubbard was also a sensational product coming out of Oklahoma State that is just waiting to get his crack in the NFL.

Andy Dalton's knowledge

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, this might cause a chuckle, but this couldn’t be more perfect for Bryce. Young will be handed the keys to the franchise on draft night and won’t have to look over his shoulder about his replacement. The Panthers brought Dalton in to help mentor their rookie QB choice on how to be a professional. Everywhere Dalton has been, he has provided stability at the position as well as being a well-traveled veteran at this point. Bryce enters the league with a high IQ, but with Dalton also in his ear, I expect him to grow quickly.

Panthers are young and talented at defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most important things for a rookie QB is actually having a good defense. When Bryce makes rookie mistakes he will need a defense to minimize the damage and give him short fields for easy points at times. The Panthers have drafted incredibly well on the defensive side in recent years with guys like Derrick Brown, Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn and Shaq Thompson. I expect the Panthers to continue building the defense with their second and third-round picks.

David Tepper is an eager owner

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

David Tepper is the third-richest owner in the NFL with a net worth of $18.5 billion, but more importantly, he is a football fanatic that very badly wants his team to be good. He is willing to spend money to get the right pieces around Bryce, as he was willing to fire former head coach Matt Rhule two and a half years into a seven-year deal that was worth $62 million and cost him close to $34 million. Tepper believes in Young if he takes him first overall, but won’t have the same patience for the rest of the roster

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire