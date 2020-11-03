Six Ravens found to be high-risk close contacts of Marlon Humphrey

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey will be getting some company on the Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said on a Tuesday conference call that six players have been deemed high-risk close contacts of Humphrey as a result of contact tracing after Humphrey’s positive COVID-19 test. All six players will be placed on the reserve list and will be able to return after five days if they continue to test negative.

The identities of the players are not known, but they will be revealed once the Ravens formally make the roster moves.

Humphrey will not be able to play against the Colts, but the timeline for a return would allow the other players to play this Sunday. They would miss practice time, which makes for a similar situation to the one the Raiders faced after four offensive linemen were quarantined in the wake of right tackle Trent Brown‘s positive test last month.

