Six Premier League clubs must sell players before June 30 to avoid PSR sanctions

Six Premier League clubs must sell players to balance their books before the end of the month or face dire consequences next season.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City must offload players to comply with the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The June 30th deadline marks the end of the financial year for Premier League clubs, and they face a fight to stay in line with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSR dictates a maximum loss allowance of £105 million over three years. These six clubs are in danger of exceeding that limit and face potential sanctions if they fail to balance the books before the deadline.

Everton’s situation is particularly concerning. Director of Football Kevin Thelwell has already admitted the club will be forced to sell players and has appealed for fan patience as they sort out their complicated situations.

The report also highlights the challenge these clubs face in finding buyers willing to match the often high wages of their players.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire commented, “Those with lucrative contracts could struggle to find takers. Players, on the other hand, might be hesitant to leave for a lower salary.”

Chelsea, for example, will struggle to find buyers for Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who are both on mammoth wages. The Blues have been trying to ship them off, but their salaries are proving a sticking point.

The potential consequences for exceeding the PSR limit are severe. Everton were docked eight points for breaching the rules last season, while Forest had four points removed from their tally.

Leicester City already face a points deduction for breaching the rules in the 2022/23 season. They will be desperate to avoid multiple sanctions.

This pre-June 30 transfer scramble could have a domino effect on the broader summer window, with these clubs potentially forced to sell key players at a discount.

Fans of the affected clubs will be anxiously awaiting news on who might be sacrificed to appease the financial regulators.