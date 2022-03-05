Six potential wide receiver options in the transfer portal

Newly hired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard is going to have quite the job ahead of him. With Shedrick Jackson the only productive receiver returning for the Auburn Tigers, Hilliard is tasked with figuring out the rotation.

Jackson finished the 2021 season with 40 receptions for 527 yards and one touchdown. This will be his fifth year in the program. Jackson played in just a handful of games before last season.

No other receiver had more than 60 yards receiving last year. This is not the ideal situation for Auburn, which also has a question at who is starting under center as well. For any of the quarterback options to be successful, they will need options at receiver.

Following spring football camp that concludes on April 9 with “A-Day,” the staff might need to explore the transfer portal for better options. If head coach Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and Hilliard decide they need the help, these options should be on the table.

Bru McCoy, USC

McCoy might be as talented a receiver coming out of high school but any move would be his third since 2019. He originally signed with Texas and transferred to USC. After an off-field issue in which charges were dropped, McCoy wasn’t reinstated by the Trojans. Reports are the former five-star wide receiver could be a package deal with former Arizona State quarterback Jaylen Daniels. Might be a long shot to land him.

In 2020 McCoy recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Theodore Knox, Mississippi State

The idea of adding Knox would be counterproductive to this argument. He appeared in one game with a kickoff return of 31 yards but doesn’t have any production to help this young group of receivers. Still worth kicking the tires on, you can never have too many options.

Cam Johnson, Vanderbilt

Johnson has played four seasons with the Commodores. Over that time, he hauled in 124 passes for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would have two years of eligibility left to play for Auburn.

Amir Abdur-Rahman, Vanderbilt

If not Johnson, what about his teammate Abdur-Rahman? He played three seasons for the Commodores. During that stretch, he hauled in 44 passes for 632 yards and four touchdowns. Abdur-Rahman also brings size to the receiver room as he stands 6 feet, 4 inches.

Tarique Milton, Iowa State

A former Iowa State Cyclone could help out the Auburn offense in a big way. While smaller in stature (5 feet, 10 inches), he has four years of experience with 99 receptions for 1,519 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dimitri Stanley, Colorado

Stanley is another Power Five wideout looking for a new home in 2022. After four seasons in Boulder, Stanley racked up 70 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

