Six players to watch in Arkansas first SEC matchup of the season

Razorback Stadium gets its first SEC matchup of the season with Arkansas hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Both teams won their season openers, the Hogs taking on a much more challenging opponent in Cincinnati, who was ranked in last Saturday’s duel. The Razorbacks had to go through a physical battle with the Bearcats.

Arkansas suffered two big losses in the secondary, Jalen Catalou and Myles Slusher unable to finish the game. Both players are listed as questionable.

Losing an All-American safety doesn’t help the Hogs, especially after the secondary struggled in the second half against the Bearcats. Gamecocks’ quarterback Spencer Rattler poses a tougher challenge than Ben Bryant, who threw two touchdowns in the second half.

The Hogs have a 73% chance of winning, according to FPI. South Carolina is currently on a three-game winning streak against the Hogs, the last matchup coming in 2017. Head coach Shane Beamer will rely heavily on his “Beamer Ball” special teams to keep the streak alive.

Arkansas RB, AJ Green

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) scores a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Gamecocks allowed 200 yards on the ground against Georgia State, four different running backs contributing to the total. Green only had three carries against Cincinnati as the spell back for Rocket Sanders. If the Razorbacks mimic Georgia State, Green should see more carries Saturday.

South Carolina QB, Spencer Rattler

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against the Georgia State Panthers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to think that Rattler was a Heisman candidate at one point in his college career. The former Oklahoma Sooner threw two interceptions in game one and left many wondering, will he be successful as QB1 for the Gamecocks. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his first SEC game.

Story continues

Arkansas RB, Rashod Dubinion

(Trey Biddy/247 Sports)

Dubinion touched the ball three times in his first college football game last week. In those three touches, he accumulated 45 total yards. Is it eye-popping? No, but it shows signs the freshman back can make plays.

South Carolina RB, MarShawn Lloyd

Then redshirt freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd evades a tackle attempt made by an Eastern Illinois player during the 2021 season opener. Lloyd made the first down for the Gamecocks. (Jerry Bowen | The Daily Gamecock)

Lloyd was one of the best running backs in the country when he was recruited by the Gamecocks, but an ACL injury in 2020 set him back. This season he is ready to return to his normal self.

Arkansas TE, Trey Knox

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) defends in the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I picked Knox as one of the players to watch against Cincinnati, and he ended up being the player of the game with two receiving touchdowns. Expect another big performance from the wide receiver turned tight end.

South Carolina WR, Jalen Brooks

Ryan Bethea/247 Sports

Rattler and Brooks connected for 88 yards in the season opener against Georgia State on four passes. It will be interesting to see how Brooks performs against a banged-up Razorback secondary.

Arkansas DL, Landon Jackson

They counted me out.. Had to bounce back.😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aL5kC2c7yq — Landon Jackson (@landonjackson40) September 4, 2022

Pittman said in his latest presser that Jackson was one of the players who jumped out on film. The sophomore transfer is motivated, the reason why he opened the season with five tackles, half of sack, and half tackle for loss.

South Carolina LB, Brad Johnson

● LB Spotlight ● Brad Johnson – South Carolina • Johnson is a player capable of playing DL or LB. In his career he has 111 Tackles, 7.5 Tackles for Loss, 6 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 Fumble Recoveries and 1 Forced Fumble. pic.twitter.com/S3WouQGbhy — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 9, 2022

Johnson led the team in tackles last Saturday with five. He was one of the first names Pittman called out when talking about the Gamecocks’ defense, so expect some good football from the senior.

Arkansas DL, Jordan Domineck

Sack. Forced fumble. AND fumble recovery. GO ON JORDAN DOMINECK pic.twitter.com/tRxA9B4ruN — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 3, 2022

Domineck was another Hog on the line that put pressure on Ben Bryant. The strip-sack fumble recovery was one of the game’s biggest plays. The senior performed well throughout with the rest of the Razorback defensive line.

South Carolina DB, Cam Smith

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 27: Defensive back Cam Smith #9 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after making an interception against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Pittman described Smith as a 1st round draft pick. Enough said.

Arkansas CB, Hudson Clark

Missouri receiver D’ionte ‘Boo’ Smith (31) is tackled by Arkansas corner back Hudson Clark (17) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

During fall camp, Clark made an interception on KJ Jefferson that gave the secondary unit a spark. Cincinnati left the group with a black eye, Clark could provide a big play to rejuvenate this group.

South Carolina LB, Jordan Strachan

South Carolina Edge Jordan Strachan, and again TE Jaheim Bell both involved again in the 2nd blocked punt for South Carolina. At the very least both are looking to have promising special teams roles pic.twitter.com/dqMDk1kQjL — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) September 6, 2021

Stractan was a part of a stellar special teams performance by the Gamecocks, but he also led the team with 1.5 sacks. He is a big-time player who has a knack for the ball.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire