The six players viewed unsellable by Borussia Dortmund

Ruhr Nachrichten reports that there are six players that Borussia Dortmund view as unsellable this summer after their Champions League final loss.

Gregor Kobel, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Brandt and Niclas Füllkrug are all seen as too important to head coach Edin Terzic, so they will not be sold. For every other player, Dortmund will listen to offers from other clubs.

When it comes to incoming this summer, Dortmund want to keep both Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho at the club for longer. For Maatsen it would likely be a permanent move while for Sancho, Dortmund would likely have to try and extend his loan another season.

Although Dortmund made it to the Champions League final, the rest of the season was very poor with the club only finishing 5th in the Bundesliga. If they want to keep up with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich next season, more changes to the squad will need to be made, especially after the heartbreaking loss to Real Madrid last Saturday.

