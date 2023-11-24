Six players set to officially visit for the Iron Bowl

It is rivalry week in college football and that means it is time for the Iron Bowl. This year’s game will be played in Jordan-Hare Stadium and that will give Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff a chance to showcase an electric atmosphere to recruits.

The Tigers are set to host dozens of players across the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes, including current commits, flip targets and some of the top uncommitted players in the country. The vast majority of those visitors are taking unofficial visits but six of them are taking an all-important official visit to the Plains.

Here is a look at those six players and what the visits could mean.

4-star TE Roger Saleapaga I Uncommitted

Auburn is still looking for a pass-catching tight end in the 2024 class and Saleapaga is one of Ben Aigamaua’s top targets. This will be his second game this season after making the cross-country trek from Utah to visit for the Samford game.

This will be Auburn’s best chance to impress Saleapaga ahead of his commitment in December.

4-star WR Bryce Cain I Auburn commit

I will be attending my Official Visit this weekend on the PLAINS!! WarEagle🦅🦅🦅 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/PJqvTLAZsp — Bryce Cain🌟 (@BryceCain5) November 24, 2023

Cain committed to the Tigers back in June and at the time was a three-star prospect. After a breakout senior season at Baker, he has shot up the rankings and is now a four-star prospect and a top 15 player in the state of Alabama.

Cain projects to be a dynamic playmaker in the slot once he makes it to the Plains.

4-star WR Malcolm Simmons I Auburn commit

Simmons is listed as an athlete but is expected to play wide receiver at Auburn. He committed to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend, joining the class the same day as five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson. Simmons is locked into Auburn and is a key member of the Tigers’ impressive wide receiver class.

4-star CB A'Mon Lane I Auburn commit

O.V. COMING UP SOON I CAN’T WAIT!! IT’S GETTING CHILLY ON THE PLAINS🦅@AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/WVcxaiKcFX — A’mon Lane-Ganus (@AmonLane2) October 25, 2023

Lane is Auburn’s longest-held commit, picking the Tigers during the 2022 Big Cat Weekend and stuck around after the firing of Bryan Harsin. His commitment has never wavered and he has the ability to play nickel or outside corner for Auburn.

4-star DL Malik Blocton I Auburn commit

Blcton is from nearby Pike Road and will be coming to Auburn with plenty of momentum after a strong senior season. He is the younger brother of current defensive lineman Marcus Harris and will look to make an early impact.

3-star S Kaleb Harris I Auburn commit

Harris is one of three safeties committed to Auburn as Zac Etheridge once again brings in an impressive secondary class. He was a target for a while but his recruitment took off during his senior season and Auburn made sure to land the versatile in-state player.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire