Six players will play out season on franchise tag

Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton was the only player to beat the clock and sign an extension before Thursday afternoon’s deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year contracts with their teams.

Moton agreed to a four-year, $72 million pact with the Panthers shortly before the deadline, which leaves six other players to play out the season under the terms of the tag. They are Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Jets safety Marcus Maye, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, and Saints safety Marcus Williams.

All six of those players have signed their tenders and will be unable to negotiate a longer deal until after the 2021 season. It is the second straight year that Scherff will play under the tag.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams were also tagged, but all three signed extensions earlier in the offseason.

