What six players made the Bednarik Award’s weekly honor roll?

This week, North Carolina State’s Drake Thomas was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week. The weekly honor was given out by the Maxwell Football Club.

Drake and North Carolina State face a monster challenge this week when they play at Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. It is a battle of two ranked teams that could and should have implications for the ACC Championship Game.

If Syracuse wins this game, then they are definitely for real. But that is neither here nor there. Back to the Bednarik Award’s Weekly Honor Roll…

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football. Last season, Georgia’s Jordan Davis was the recipient of the Bednarik Award.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J. where the winners of the Maxwell Award (for the nation’s top player) as well as the Bednarik Award are honored.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Bednarik Award Weekly Honor Roll!

LB Drake Thomas, North Carolina State

With 14 total tackles, is easy to see why Thomas was named The Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his big role in North Carolina State’s win over Florida State. He also added two passes defended and a quarterback hit for the 5-1 Wolfpack.

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Alabama’s pass rush getting off the bus in Knoxville on Saturday pic.twitter.com/X3vhs5LZhE — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) October 13, 2022

Last week, it was Will Anderson making the weekly honor roll; this week it is another Crimson Tide linebacker. In a win at Texas A&M, Turner had three tackles but two of them were sacks. The sophomore made some impressive plays in an important win for Alabama.

DL Byron Young, Tennessee

SEC leaders in pressures/game in 2022: 1. Byron Young, Tennessee (4.80)

2. BJ Ojulari, LSU (4.75)

t3. Will Anderson, Alabama (4.33)

t3. Derick Hall, Auburn (4.33) With his athletic twitch and motor, Young continues to rise. 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/avPY3np5Ze — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 12, 2022

The senior defensive lineman had five tackles including 2.5 sacks for the Volunteers in the win over LSU. He is hitting his stride over the last two games, which is good news for Tennessee with No. 1 Alabama waiting this weekend.

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

#USC's Tuli Tuipulotu leads the nation in sacks (7) and is second nationally in tackles for a loss (12.5) after his monster performance against Washington State pic.twitter.com/x92VK73Qmh — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) October 9, 2022

It was a lunch pail-type performance from Tuipulotu as his performance helped spark USC’s weekend win over Washington State. Five tackles including four tackles for a loss and three sacks as well as a quarterback hit tells the story about Tuipulotu’s shining performance for the Trojans.

LB Sherrod Greene, South Carolina

Big game for our guy Sherrod Greene. It's only right that he's our @TrustTerminix Pest Player of the Week. @GamecockFB | #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/2sHxTv36qB — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) October 10, 2022

Very quietly, Greene is having a solid senior season for the Gamecocks. Saturday’s upset win over Kentucky was the latest monster showing from Greene, who had 12 tackles including a tackle for a loss and a quarterback sack. Greene has been very, very strong for South Carolina this season.

LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

Ventrell Miller: 87.9 PFF Grade Ranks 1st among Power 5 LBs🐊 pic.twitter.com/CZviq88p56 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 12, 2022

The Gators got their first conference win of the season this weekend to improve to 4-2 (1-2 SEC). Miller was a dynamo for Florida with 11 tackles including two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry. The senior has been nothing but productive in this Patrick Toney/Sean Spencer defense.

