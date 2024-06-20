Six players to leave Leicester City at the end of their contracts

Leicester City have announced the news that six players are leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of their contracts at The King Power Stadium.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Foxes just a short time ago.

It has been revealed that Aimee Palmer, Remy Siemsen, Josie Green, Demi Lambourne, Monique Robinson and Aileen Whelan are all moving on this summer.

Palmer leaves Leicester City after spending just one season with the club while Siemsen has been with The Foxes for the last 18 months. Green and Whelan have both been Leicester City players for two seasons. The latter recently announced her retirement from playing professional football.

Goalkeeper Lambourne and youngster Robinson both spent time out on loan in 2023/2024. Lambourne was a Barclays Women’s Championship title-winner with Crystal Palace.

Leicester City are expected to further develop their playing squad over the summer. The team impressed prior to former boss Willie Kirk’s suspension and subsequent sacking in the second half of the campaign. There is a good base to build upon going into next season.

The Foxes are expected to name their new permanent head coach in the next few weeks with Jen Foster having taken charge on an interim basis for the final two months of the 2023/2024 season.