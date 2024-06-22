The six players Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to build around

Hansi Flick has identified the six players he want to build his Barcelona team around, while also indicating that the rest of the squad could be available for transfer if the right price is offered.

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, Barca are determined to reclaim their status as a dominant force in football - this ambition requiring the club to trim their squad of surplus players, retain exciting talents, and strategically strengthen where financially feasible.

Sporting director Deco and new coach Flick have been collaborating closely and, according to SPORT, agreed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal are the men who are indispensable.

Ter Stegen is the current club captain and widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, impressing particularly during Barca's most recent La Liga title-winning season - conceding just 20 league goals in 2022/23.

In front of Ter Stegen, Cubarsi has emerged as a key player. Despite his tender age, Cubarsi broke into the first team in the second half of the season and became a regular starter ahead of more experienced players like Inigo Martinez. He recently earned a new contract at the club.

Gavi, Pedri, and Fermin Lopez are all academy graduates and could form a dynamic midfield in years to come. Gavi and Pedri, however, have dealt with a number on injury setbacks in recent years, with the former currently out of action due to an ACL tear.

And, as expected, Lamine Yamal is also seen by Flick as being key to Barca's future plans. The 16-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in world football, and is currently starring for Spain at Euro 2024 as the youngest player at the tournament.