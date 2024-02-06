'We have six players who can fill the Casadei role'

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die

"So if Leicester don’t sign anyone this window... I for one won’t be crying."

That's from my fan's voice dated 9 January. And I stand by that closing comment.

Look where we are in the league. Yes, we lost Cesare Casadei, but he wasn’t pulling up any trees for us this season.

Enzo Maresca would have understood our financial situation. After what happened in our final season in the Premier League, anyone discussing the vacancy with half a brain would have asked the question.

Plus, we signed nine players in the summer (permanent and on loan). It felt like we had done all our transfer business in that one window.

Maybe it will shut up those jealous fans from other clubs going on about how rich we are when we can't get a deal over the line for a £2m player.

As Everton and Nottingham Forest are finding out, you have to be careful what you spend, and I for one, don’t want to start next season with a -10 points tally.

We have six players who can fill the Casadei role, including youth players, so why buy?

It would have been nice to have signed Stefano Sensi for his experience, but a 5-0 win over Stoke City proves we don’t actually NEED him.