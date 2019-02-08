Six players who could intrigue Warriors on NBA contract buyout market originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The NBA trade deadline is over. Now it's the Warriors' time to make a move.

Golden State never planned to be active at Thursday's trade deadline, so the lack of a transaction wasn't exactly a surprise. The last time the team made a mid-season trade: February 2014.

So, what's next? The buyout market, that's what.

Plenty of attractive options are expected to be available for the Warriors on what should be a fairly robust contract buyout market. It remains to be seen whether they will prioritize a wing or a big, but in either case, they should be able to find someone who can aid in their push for a third consecutive NBA championship.

Six players could -- and probably should -- be at the top of the Warriors' list, should they become available.

