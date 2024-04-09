Six people arrested in Storrs as thousands celebrate UConn’s NCAA championship

Six people were arrested as the University of Connecticut campus celebrated back-to-back men’s basketball national championship victories Monday night.

Large crowds had gathered at the Storrs campus ahead of the Huskies’ matchup against Purdue and the victory celebrations began even before the finals seconds ticked off the clock, as UConn stormed to a convincing double-digit win to cap off a historic season with another NCAA tournament victory.

“Thousands of UConn students and others on the Storrs campus celebrated an amazing Husky victory this evening and the vast majority did so respectfully, responsibly, and safely,” the university said in a statement.

Reports of vandalism on campus included light posts being torn down, street signs ripped up and a broken window.

“There were some incidents of vandalism following the victory, but they were limited in number,” UConn officials said.

According to a university spokesperson, UConn police arrested a total of six people in the wake of the Huskies’ victory Monday night.

“On the whole, it was a very good night on the Storrs campus and the university looks forward to continuing to celebrate our phenomenal student-athletes, their coaches, and this incredible win, UConn officials said.”

The celebrations marked a stark contrast to those that followed the Huskies’ national championship in 2023.

This year, university officials limited the number of individuals allowed to attend the watch party at Gampel Pavilion and did not sell alcohol. Only students were allowed in. UConn police were joined by Connecticut State Police in assuring celebrations did not get out of hand.

Last April, UConn’s victory led to rioting on campus and thousands of dollars of damage. Light poles throughout the campus were torn down, windows were smashed and a door to the student union building was rammed with a light post. Vehicles were also overturned and fires were lit in dumpsters and to benches.

A total of 16 people were taken to the hospital following the Huskies’ victory in 2023. Additionally, there were several expulsions that followed and a total of 39 people who were ultimately arrested.