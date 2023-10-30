Six past winners highlight early commits for 2023 PNC Championship field

Six past champions have confirmed their entry for the 2023 PNC Championship, including defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh.

Vijay will be joined by colleagues John Daly (winner in 2021), Justin Thomas (2020), David Duval (2016), Stewart Cink (2013) and Bernhard Langer (2005, 2006, 2014, 2019) for the annual parent-child event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes on Dec. 14-17.

“I can’t tell you what it meant to win last year with Qass after 16 attempts. This tournament is so special to us, and it is such an important week for our family every year,” said Vijay. “We love everything about the tournament, from playing amongst so many legends of the game, to getting to know their kids, to just spending quality time with my son as we enjoy this unique inside-the-ropes experience together. I have played in so many tournaments all around the world over the years, but it genuinely is hard to think of a week that I look forward to and enjoy more than the PNC Championship.”

This year’s event, the 12th with PNC Bank as the title sponsor, will be broadcast live on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. Last year the PNC Championship boasted a field with 73 major titles. The tournament features 20 players and their relatives competing in a two-day, 36-hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy. To qualify, players must have won a major championship or the Players Championship, and their partner must not hold any status on a professional tour.

Past champions

1995 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1996 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1997 – Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr.

1998 – Bob Charles and David Charles

1999 – Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus

2000 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2001 – Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd

2002 – Craig Stadler and Kevin Stadler

2003 – Hale Irwin and Steve Irwin

2004 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2005 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2006 – Bernhard Langer and Stefan Langer

2007 – Larry Nelson and Josh Nelson

2008 – Larry Nelson and Drew Nelson

2012 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2013 – Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

2014 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2015 – Lanny Wadkins and Tucker Wadkins

2016 – David Duval and Nick Karavites

2017 – Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera, Jr.

2018 – Davis Love III and Davis “Dru” Love IV

2019 – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

2020 – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

2021 – John Daly and John Daly II

2022 – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of…

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is full of Tiger Woods Nike merchandise. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante

The pro shop at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo: Todd Kelly/Golfweek)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek