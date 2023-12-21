Six Packers announce decisions on National Signing Day

Dec. 21—MOULTRIE — Six Colquitt County senior football players used National Signing Day to confirm where they plan to continue their educations and football careers.

And Packers head coach Sean Calhoun sounded as pleased with the group's academic abilities as he was its athletic prowess.

Receiver Ny Carr signed with Miami; quarterback Neko Fann, with Mercer; tight end Jaden Fowler with Wofford; linebacker/safety Nick Pace, with Jacksonville State; defensive end/outside linebacker Tyshon Reed Jr., with Duke; and tight end Landon Thomas with Florida State.

Over the last four seasons, the group helped lead the Packers to an overall record of 42-6; a Region 1-7A record of 13-1; three region championships; and a berth in the Class 7A playoffs each year, including a semifinal appearance in 2022.

The six accounted for a remarkable 176 touchdowns in their careers. Four were team captains as seniors. Three have been named All-State.

Yet, Calhoun early in his introduction of the players in Wednesday's National Signing Day ceremony at the high school gymnasium, remarked, "They are players who truly embody the term 'student-athlete,'" he said. "These guys get it done on the field, which you can see.

"But what you don't see a lot is what they are doing in the classroom."

Calhoun said the average grade point average for the six players is 3.419.

And the Packers coach, who has led the Packers to a 25-2 record over the last two seasons, noted the importance of the opportunity to play football and get a college education.

"This is life-changing for these men and for their families," he said.

Carr is one of the most highly decorated players to come out of Colquitt County.

The record-setting wide receiver is a two-time All-State player and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection who will play in next month's All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

He finished his career with 169 pass receptions. His career receiving yardage of 3,195 yards, career yards per catch of 18.9 and 45 career touchdown receptions are school records.

He had committed to the University of Georgia on July 5, 2022 before flipping last October to Miami, where the coaches consider him a game-changer, Calhoun said.

"He was one of the most-recruited receivers in the country," Calhoun said of Carr, ranked as high as the No. 11 receiver in the nation and the No. 9 overall player in the state. "He is one of the most dedicated players I've been around.

"And he is as hard a practice player as I've had."

Carr has been fortunate to have played with another Packers record-setter in Fann.

The three-year starter at quarterback set school records for career passing yardage, with 7,823; career total offense, 8,991; and career touchdown passes (97).

Fann also has a grade point average of 3.843.

"Players like Neko don't come around very often," Calhoun said of the two-time Region 1-7A Player of the Year. "He is a true quarterback, both on and off the field."

Fann had committed recently to Middle Tennessee State, but head coach Rick Stockstill was fired following the 2023 season and Fann looked elsewhere.

Mercer University, located in Macon, restarted its football program in 2013 and plays in the Football Championship Subdivision's Southern Conference.

Under coach Drew Cronic, the Bears went 9-4 and reached the playoffs this season, defeating Gardner-Webb in the first round before being eliminated by top-ranked South Dakota State in the second round.

Fowler, who was awarded the team's Perseverance Award at the recent football banquet, played both offense and defense as a Packer.

"He played multiple positions for us, played on special teams and gave us a lot of versatility," Calhoun said. "His intelligence and willingness to prepare allowed him to do that."

In the weight room, he was a member of the Packers' coveted 1,000-pound club and on the field as a tight end he caught 10 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns and was credited with 21 pancake blocks.

And he boasts a 3.68 grade point average.

"He definitely has made our program better and Wofford is getting a steal," Calhoun said.

Wofford College, which is located in Spartanburg, S.C., is an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision and plays in the Southern Conference.

The Terriers went 2-9 under coach Shawn Watson this year.

Pace, a two-time All-State linebacker and outstanding special teams performer "plays the game and his position the way it is supposed to be played," Calhoun said.

Although he did not play as a sophomore, he still finished his career with 311 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a touchdown and a two-point conversion reception.

Calhoun said there were times when it was unclear whether Pace would continue his football career, "but Nick made some choices and look at where he is."

Like Fann, Carr and Reed, Pace was selected as a team captain this season and has a 3.063 grade point average.

Pace will play at Alabama's Jacksonville State, a Division I program that went 9-2 under head coach Rich Rodriguez this season and defeated Louisiana 34-31 in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16.

Reed, son of a former outstanding Packers defensive end of the same name, was not playing football when Calhoun was named to take over the Colquitt County program in early 2022.

Also an outstanding basketball player, he fit in quickly at defensive end and his athleticism and frame quickly caught the eye of college recruiters.

He moved to outside linebacker this season and committed to play at Duke, where he has a chance to earn a degree at one of the top-rated universities in the country.

He was a first-team All-Region selection both years he played for the Packers and finished with 109 tackles, 20 of them for losses, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a scoop-and-score against Cedar Grove this season.

In addition to building a 4.0 grade point average, Reed was involved in Peer Leadership, student government and the Athletic Leadership Council and is in the National Honor Society.

Thomas also was an AJC Super 11 selection this season and has been ranked as high as No. 1 among high school tight ends in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder gained a reputation not only as an outstanding receiver but a devastating blocker and a key component in the Packers running game.

The two-time All-State selection finished his career with 22 receiving touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.

His 118 pass receptions ranked fourth all-time at Colquitt County and his 1,934 receiving yards rank No. 5.

Thomas will join Carr and Calhoun in taking part in next month's All-American Bowl.

He also has a 3.12 grade point average.

Thomas originally committed to Florida State, flipped to Georgia, then re-committed to the Seminoles, who are undefeated this year as they prepare to meet Georgia in the Dec. 30, Orange Bowl.

"I think Florida State was always in the back of his mind," Calhoun said of Thomas.