Six pack of players to watch during Packers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers open their preseason slate tonight on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are my six-pack of players to watch when the Packers take the field to open the preseason.

TE Luke Musgrave

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By all reports, the Oregon State product has turned heads with his size and speed. There have been drops, which was a question mark for him coming out, as he had eight drops on 80 targets during his time at Corvallis. Will he have any drops during his preseason debut? How will he hold up as a blocker? The 6-5, 253-pound tight end with 4.61 speed has all the tools to develop into a difference-maker for Jordan Love. Will they get a glimpse of that playmaking ability tonight?

Peter's Top 5 Buzzworthy Rookies Watchlist #3…@packers TE Luke Musgrave@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/bAxG7Zigbe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 10, 2023

QB Jordan Love

Carter Skaggs-USA TODAY Sports

He’s the man of the hour now. After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three years, it’s time to see what Love is all about. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said that Love will get snaps in the preseason opener. With so many young weapons and a first-year starter at quarterback, there will inevitably be growing pains for the aerial attack. This will be the first big test for Love and his bandit of dynamic playmakers.

OLB Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness (90) during the team’s second day of training camp on July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

According to our own Paul Bretl, Van Ness has looked strong against the run during training camp. From Bretl:

“Lukas Van Ness had two more really nice run defense snaps, one where he simply beats his man almost right away and is in the backfield, another where he filled the running lane. Although known for his power and pass rush ability, he has been flashing as a run defender since offseason programs.”

Van Ness certainly looks the part and by all reports the power he displayed during his time at Iowa has translated over in training camp. Van Ness has the skill set to bolster Green Bay’s pass rush, while also shoring up their run defense.

If he gets the snaps — and he probably will — Lukas Van Ness might actually end up winning DROTY. pic.twitter.com/Pgb7OFHexg — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) August 6, 2023

WR Jayden Reed

: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State product has a different gear. He’s an electric playmaker capable of turning a 7-yard slant into an explosive play. During his final two collegiate seasons, Reed racked up 581 yards after the catch. Reed could be in line to be Green Bay’s punt returner. He finished his college career with three punt return touchdowns and averaged 15.3 yards per return.

Jordan Love to Jayden Reed over the middle in 7-on-7 pic.twitter.com/qCCyXk6Umv — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 9, 2023

K Anders Carlson

Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Carlson has a lot of boom in that right leg of his. Can he harness that power and be more consistent? As expected with a rookie kicker, there have been ups and downs throughout training camp. He’s bounced back as of late and during Family Night at Lambeau Field, Carlson went 8-9 on his field goal attempts. Can he keep the good times rolling during his first game action?

Anders Carlson from about 60 yards. Snuck it through the right upright. At the top of the right upright. It’s a kick on air…but the rookie has plenty of leg. pic.twitter.com/0Bi1U4S3MS — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 3, 2023

