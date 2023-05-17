Six Pac-12 teams land inside Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25 rankings

No matter where you look in the world of college football, it is a pretty consensus opinion that the Pac-12 conference is expecting to see a resurgence in the final year of its existence, as we know it at least.

With USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten after the season, we are expecting fireworks out west as one last hurrah. There are a trio of Heisman Trophy contenders at the top, and some of the best wide receivers in the nation as well. Unless we see some complete and utter conference cannibalism in the coming months, the winner of the Pac-12 title game should absolutely find a spot in the College Football Playoff.

What’s been fun to see over the past few weeks is where media outlets forecast the conference to start things off. ESPN had a handful of Pac-12 teams in their top 25, but others are less optimistic about the group.

Notable Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is someone that we always like to check in with and gauge where he has things. This past week, Klatt released his top 25 rankings after spring ball, with a nice group of Pac-12 teams in the mix. Here’s where he had everyone ranked:

UCLA Bruins

2022 Record: 9-4

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Texas Tech Red Raiders

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 20th

Wisconsin Badgers

2022 Record: 7-6

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 25th

Iowa Hawkeyes

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

North Carolina Tar Heels

2022 Record: 9-5

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 21st

Ole Miss Rebels

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 22nd

Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Record: 6-7

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: Unranked

Kansas State Wildcats

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 18th

Texas Longhorns

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 10th

Oregon State Beavers

2022 Record: 10-3

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 17th

TCU Horned Frogs

2022 Record: 13-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 16th

Clemson Tigers

2022 Record: 11-3

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 9th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2022 Record: 9-4

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 13th

Oregon Ducks

2022 Record: 10-3

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 15th

Utah Utes

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 14th

Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 11th

Washington Huskies

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 12th

Florida State Seminoles

2022 Record: 10-3

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 3rd

LSU Tigers

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 7th

USC Trojans

2022 Record: 11-3

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 4th

Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 8th

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 6th

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Record: 12-2

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 5th

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Record: 13-1

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 2nd

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 Record: 15-0

ESPN Top-25 Ranking: 1st

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire