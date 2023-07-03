Six Oregon games that could get ESPN College GameDay treatment in 2023

If you were to ask any college football fan what the biggest game on the schedule is in a certain year, they would likely be able to rattle off a list of opponents, many of whom they are certain they can beat, though it might offer a test.

The truest way to see which games are the biggest on a schedule, though, is by determining the matchups that can draw ESPN’s College GameDay to town. The flagship show travels across the country each week, setting up shop on campuses that are hosting the biggest games of the weekend, featuring them heavily on Saturday morning with an array of fans behind them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Ducks have been the host of College GameDay over a dozen times in the past decade, with Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit becoming familiar faces in Eugene. So looking at Oregon’s 2023 schedule, what games do we think might be big enough on the docket that they could attract a GameDay appearance, whether it be in Eugene or on the road?

Here are our candidates:

Week 2 at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 9 — 4:00 p.m. PT

Ducks Wire Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 23

GameDay Competition

Texas vs. Alabama

Nebraska vs. Colorado

Utah vs. Baylor

Texas A&M vs. Miami

Advertisement

College GameDay Pitch: It’s unlikely that this game will end up getting College GameDay treatment, but if you look at Oregon’s non-conference schedule, this one definitely is the most deserving. It will likely be a top-25 matchup and will be the first time that Tyler Shough has plaid Oregon since leaving Eugene a couple of years ago. However, a non-conference matchup between Alabama and Texas is likely what will take the cake in Week 2.

GameDay Likelihood: Relatively Low

Week 4 vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, September 23 — Time TBD

Ducks Wire Score Prediction: Oregon 38, Colorado 14

Advertisement

GameDay Competition

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Ole Miss vs. Alabama

Florida State vs. Clemson

UCF vs. Kansas State

College GameDay Pitch: There’s a sense that, early on in the season, the Colorado Buffaloes are going to be incredibly entertaining to watch. What Deion Sanders ends up doing in Boulder is certainly of note, and this will be the first time that he gets to play a Pac-12 foe. Of course, it’s going to be hard to pass up a likely top-10 matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame, though.

GameDay Likelihood: Relatively Low

Week 7 at Washington Huskies

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Date: Saturday, October 14 — Time TBD

Advertisement

Ducks Wire Score Prediction: Oregon 24, Washington 23

GameDay Competition

USC vs. Notre Dame

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

UCLA vs. Oregon State

Miami vs. North Carolina

College GameDay Pitch: There aren’t a ton of “GameDay matchups” in Week 7, other than USC and Notre Dame. However, a Pac-12 matchup between what should be a pair of undefeated teams — and massive rivals at that — is going to be must-see TV. I wouldn’t be shocked in GameDay chooses the Trojans and Fighting Irish, but Oregon and Washington will likely be one of the best games of the week.

GameDay Likelihood: Relatively High

Advertisement

Week 9 at Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, October 28 — Time TBD

Ducks Wire Score Prediction: Oregon 33, Utah 28

GameDay Competition

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Georgia vs. Florida

College GameDay Pitch: There aren’t many GameDay-worthy matchups in Week 9, but it’s unclear how big this matchup between Ducks and Utes will end up being. Utah projects to be really good as long as Cam Rising can come back from his knee injury and be the QB that he was a year ago. This matchup has been one of the best in the conference over the past few years, but it may not quite be “sexy” enough to lure GameDay to Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

GameDay Likelihood: Moderate

Week 11 vs. USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, November 11 — Time TBD

Ducks Wire Score Prediction: USC 44, Oregon 35

GameDay Competition

Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Alabama vs. Kentucky

Florida vs. LSU

Utah vs. Washington

Miami vs. Florida State

Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

College GameDay Pitch: Week 11 may be the most “GameDay” heavy week of the year, with massive games between Florida and LSU, Utah and Washington, and Michigan and Penn State. However, It think that none will be bigger than Oregon vs. USC. It’s a game that we’ve been waiting to see since 2000 and could be the last time that we see this matchup for quite a while since the Trojans are leaving for the Big Ten. I would be surprised if this game doesn’t bring ESPN to Eugene.

Advertisement

GameDay Likelihood: High

Scheduling Exceptions

There are a couple of games on Oregon’s schedule that are GameDay worthy, but they will be played on a Friday, so it doesn’t quite fit the criteria. Among them is Oregon vs. Oregon State, which will be an incredibly entertaining rematch after the way that things ended last season.

On top of that game, it’s fair to believe that whatever the Pac-12 Championship matchup ends up being could lure ESPN to Las Vegas, but that game will take place on a Friday as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire