Six Ole Miss football, MVSU connections present on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Three candidates with Ole Miss football connections and three Mississippi Valley State alumni are on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

The three former Rebels are linemen Terrence Metcalf and Michael Oher, as well as Tommy Tuberville, who coached at Ole Miss for three seasons. MVSU's representatives are defensive back Ashley Ambrose, linebacker Vincent Brown and quarterback Parnell Dickinson.

Oher received All-SEC recognition three times during his career at Ole Miss and was a unanimous All-American in 2008. He went on to play 110 games in the NFL and win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

Metcalf earned consensus All-American honors in 2001 and was named first-team All-SEC twice as a Rebel. He later played 84 games with the NFL's Chicago Bears. His son, DK, is also a former Ole Miss standout.

Tuberville is one of nine former FBS coaches on the ballot. He went 25-20 over four seasons with the Rebels before moving on to Auburn after declaring that he'd need to be carried out of Oxford in a "pine box." Now a U.S. senator representing Alabama, Tuberville went 159-99 in a career that included stops at Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

Ambrose, one of 101 candidates from outside the FBS, received first-team All-American honors in 1991. In addition to earning SWAC Defensive Back of the Year honors, he was also a renowned put returner.

Brown led the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987, setting the NCAA career record for tackles at 570. He was a first-team All-American in 1987 and was twice named All-SWAC.

Dickinson was a four-time All-SWAC selection and was named the conference's player of the year in 1975, when he also was a first-team All-American. When he graduated, he held the SWAC record for total yards of offense with 7,442.

Voting is open to National Football Foundation members and runs through July 1.

