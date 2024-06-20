Six-year-old girl to lead out England players

A six-year-old Scunthorpe girl is to lead England players out ahead of their game against Denmark in the European Championship later today.

Willow will be one the mascots for the match in Frankfurt on Thursday.

She is in Germany with her grandad who won the trip in a competition run by a supermarket chain.

Her mum, Sophie, said her daughter was "overwhelmed" when she heard the news.

Sophie said she is loving the experience despite being "in two minds" when she heard the news she was going to Germany.

"She was scared because she's never really been away from me," she said

"She is a bit of a mummy's girl."

Willow and her grandad are taking part in events with the other mascots and their families before being driven to the stadium to meet the England players.

She will then watch the match from the stands, before returning home on Friday.

Her family in North Lincolnshire are holding a football party and will watch the game surrounded by red and white balloons and England flags.

Sophie said her daughter was a "massive Newcastle United fan".

"They haven't been allocated a player yet, but she is hoping to walk out with Kieran Trippier," her mum added.

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story