Six Oklahoma Sooners included in ESPN’s top 75 QB’s of the 2000’s

Oklahoma’s history of QB play is well known at the college football level. Oklahoma and Notre Dame are the only schools with four Heisman trophy winners at the QB position.

The end of the century saw football as we know it change from a run-first style to a game that emphasized balance and explosive plays generated by the passing game. The late Mike Leach brought the Air Raid to Oklahoma, and it has permeated throughout the rest of college football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma’s offensive identity since the turn of the century has been dynamic and explosive. At the center of it all was innovative playcalling and extraordinary quarterback play. With all this in mind, it should be no surprise that six Oklahoma quarterbacks are ranked in ESPN’s top 75 quarterbacks of the 2000s rankings (ESPN+).

39. Landry Jones, Oklahoma

What ESPN had to say:

Here’s a complete list of power-conference QBs who have thrown for more yards than Jones: [null] It was hard to appreciate Jones’ steady excellence in real time, but by the time he had graduated he had put together a four-year statistical résumé that, even in the near-decade that has followed, no one has surpassed. – Bill Connelly, ESPN

Advertisement

Our Thoughts

Landry Jones, the lowest-ranked Sooner on the list, still found himself in the top 40.

In many ways, Landry Jones is the “forgotten man” when people talk about Oklahoma quarterback play. Jones quarterbacked the Sooners from 2009-2012, and no one and we truly mean no one, has surpassed his passing yardage totals in college football since he graduated.

Landry Jones is a worthy addition to this ranking with 16,646 passing yards, a 64% completion rate, 123 TD, 52 INT, and three rushing touchdowns.

Jones will always be known and loved by Sooners fans because of his performance in leading Oklahoma back from a 17-point deficit to send storied rival Nebraska out of the Big 12 with a loss in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game.

Advertisement

32. Jason White, Oklahoma

What ESPN had to say

BCS title game losses dampened White’s legacy a bit, but his evolution from athletic dual-threat to statuesque ball-distributor following knee injuries was awe-inspiring. He didn’t win one Heisman vote and finish third in another by accident. – Connelly, ESPN

Our thoughts

Jason White took the reigns on offense and guided the Oklahoma Sooners on a stellar run in 2003 and 2004. In those two seasons, he averaged 3,500 yards and totaled 76 touchdowns along the way. In 2003, he threw for 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions to win the Heisman. In 2004, he finished third in the voting behind Matt Leinart and Adrian Peterson.

Advertisement

The title game losses hurt, but Oklahoma was one of the best teams in the country with Jason White at the helm.

25. Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma

Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said

Hurts was a starter for three years, averaged 2,900 passing yards and 1,036 rushing yards per season and led three CFP bids; as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, he helped to save a CFP bid as well. He was the SEC’s offensive player of the year as a freshman and Heisman runner-up as a senior. What a career. – Connelly, ESPN

Our thoughts

Jalen Hurts played just one season in Norman, but that one season was sensational.

He started all 14 games in that lone season with the Sooners. Hurts completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. Hurts running ability helped separate him from others, though, as his 1,238 yards on the ground made him the first QB since 1988 (Charles Thompson) to lead Sooners in rushing yards.

Advertisement

He would finish as a Heisman runner-up in 2019 and pushed Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners haven’t been to the playoff since.

15. Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

What ESPN had to say

The 2008 OU offense was, at the time, the best spread attack in history. Bradford threw for 4,720 yards and 50 TDs, and the Sooners scored at least 58 points in six consecutive Big 12 games that year. Only a 2009 injury (and a couple of goal-line failures in the 2008 national title game) kept him out of a potential top-10 spot here. – Connelly, ESPN

Our thoughts

Depending on who you talk to, Sam Bradford may get recognition as the best quarterback in Oklahoma history. It’s a worthy debate, and here’s why: Bradford was the field general for one of college football’s most dominant spread offenses in college football history.

Advertisement

The 2008 offense was simply dominant. Bradford was in Norman from 2007-2009, but in his time, he amassed 8,403 passing yards at a 68% completion rate, 88 passing touchdowns, 16 INT, and five rushing touchdowns.

In that famed 2008 season, he threw for 4,720 yards and 50 TDs. Oklahoma became the first school in NCAA history to score 60 or more points in five straight games. Bradford’s Heisman became the second one in the decade.

7. Kyler Murray, Texas A&M/Oklahoma

What ESPN hat to say

Murray was a first-round draft pick in baseball but decided to play college football one last season in 2018. We were all better off for it. As Baker Mayfield’s OU successor, he threw for 4,361, rushed for 1,478 more and posted 54 combined TDs. IN ONE YEAR. And then he became a first-rounder in another draft. – Connelly, ESPN

Advertisement

Our thoughts

One of the most dynamic athletes in college football history, Kyler Murray’s 2018 year at Oklahoma felt like something from a video game. The numbers were extraordinary, but the highlights attached to the statistics are the only ones that do it justice.

Murray could’ve chosen a career roaming center field for the Oakland Athletics after being drafted top 10 but decided instead to embrace being Baker Mayfield’s successor.

He took the reigns to the offense and made it even more dynamic with his incredible dual-threat ability. Murray cemented himself in Oklahoma and college football history with a Big 12 title, Heisman trophy, and a trip to the CFP later before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Advertisement

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

What ESPN had to say

Newton, Young and Burrow had the best seasons. Mayfield had the best career. It began with him walking on at Texas Tech, quickly winning the starting job and throwing for 413 yards in his debut. He lost his job to injury, then traded up, landing at OU. The Sooners hadn’t won an outright conference title since 2010, but he led them to three in a row, with three top-five finishes and two CFP bids. His storybook career ended with him throwing and rushing for 4,938 yards and 48 TDs, winning the Heisman and bringing OU to within an eyelash of the national title game. He was so good that, despite non-prototypical size, the Cleveland Browns couldn’t resist making him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. – Connelly, ESPN

Advertisement

Our thoughts

At the number one spot sits Baker Mayfield. A legendary college football figure and one of Oklahoma’s most beloved athletes. Mayfield’s career could be turned into a movie.

After leaving Texas Tech, Mayfield joined the Sooners and earned the starting gig where he put together a magical career.

Names like Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, and Vince Young don’t have Mayfield’s entire body of work.

He led OU to three straight Big 12 titles, two CFP berths, and won a Heisman. Mayfield was a finalist for the Heisman two other times.

That doesn’t even account for the quotes and viral moments he provided. Mayfield threw for 14,607 passing yards in his career at a 69% clip. He tossed 131 touchdowns to just 30 interceptions and, for good measure, had 1,083 rushing yards paired with 21 rushing touchdowns.

Simply put, there was no one better since the turn of the century when you consider their entire body of work. It’s not Mayfield’s fault that Oklahoma couldn’t field a defense during Lincoln Riley’s tenure or that the former head coach opted to squib kick at the end of the first half against Georgia.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire