Six Ohio State players to be a part of this year’s Super Bowl

All the hubbub is over. After a couple of weekends of some of the best football you’ll see anywhere, the stage is set for Super Bowl LVI. And yeah, there’s an Ohio team taking part because Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have surprised everyone by upsetting teams along the way, all the way through the AFC playoff bracket.

In tow with Burrow are four other former Ohio State football players. On the opposite sideline, the Los Angeles Rams have a former Buckeye that’s injured but who was a big part of all the success on the defensive side of the ball. He’ll get a ring if the Rams can take care of business in their own stadium one week from this coming Sunday.

If you did the math with us, that’s six former Ohio State players that will be playing on the biggest of stages the American football game has to offer. Here’s all six that will add a little scarlet and gray flavor to the festivities in SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13.

Eli Apple, Cornerback - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates after an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 19-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Years at Ohio State

2013-2015

Years in the NFL

2016-2018 (New York Giants)

2018-2019 (New Orleans Saints)

2020 (Carolina Panthers)

2021-Present (Cincinnati Bengals)

Vonn Bell, Safety - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) speaks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) after tackling him in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years at Ohio State

2013-2015

Years in the NFL

2016-2019 (New Orleans Saints)

2020-Present (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Burrow, Quarterback - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for a receiver during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years at Ohio State

2015-2018

Years in the NFL

2020-2022 (Cincinnati Bengals)

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) congratulates Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) on a sack in the third quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Years at Ohio State

2014-2017

Years in the NFL

2018-Present (Cincinnati Bengals)

Isaiah Prince, Offensive Tackle - Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince (75) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Ohio State

2015-2018

Years in the NFL

2019 (Miami Dolphins)

2019-Present (Cincinnati Bengals)

Jordan Fuller, Safety - Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years at Ohio State

2016-2019

Years in the NFL

2020-Present (L.A. Rams)

