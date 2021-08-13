Six Notre Dame players earn spot on Senior Bowl Watch List

The Senior Bowl always is a big deal for players who have just finished their eligibility to play college football. It often serves as a major showcase for any player hoping to get drafted by the NFL only a few months later. While we obviously have no clue who will be going to the 2022 game at this point, it’s fun to look at the players who have a chance. This year’s Senior Bowl Watch List has been released, and six Notre Dame players are on it:

Bo Bauer

The linebacker played every game in 2020 and recorded 26 tackles. He also had three quarterback hits and four-and-a-half tackles for loss at a cost of 17 yards for opponents.

Avery Davis

The receiver started four games for the 2020 Irish. He caught 24 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. This year, he also is on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

Josh Lugg

The offensive lineman was a starter in the final four games of 2020, including the ACC Championship and the Rose Bowl. With 37 career games, he is an experienced member of an offensive line looking for reinforcements after losing most of its unit.

Cain Madden

The transfer from Marshall was a Second Team All-American in 2020 and also made the All-Conference USA First Team. This year, the offensive lineman is on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

The defensive lineman started nine games in 2020 and recorded 17 tackles. He had six tackles for loss for 17 yards, two-and-a-half sacks for 10 yards, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. This year, he is on the watch lists for the Wuerffel and Nagurski trophies.

Drew White

The linebacker was second on the 2020 Irish with nine tackles for loss for 27 yards and tied for third in total tackles with 57. He also broke up two passes and registered two quarterback hits.

