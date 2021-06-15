Six not on field for Raiders first minicamp practice

Today was the start of the mandatory portion of the Raiders offseason. When if you’re under contract, either you’re at the facility or you risk being fined. Prior to this, it was voluntary OTA’s with a few players opting to work out on their own.

All of those players took the field today. In particular running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. The latter two took the field with their new teammates for the first time.

It wasn’t a full house, however. None of whom are under contract and skipping practice, so none are subject to fines. In total, I counted six players not on the field.

LT Kolton Miller

RG Denzelle Good

DE Malcolm Koonce

LB Divine Deablo

LB James Onwualu

CB Isaiah Johnson

Deablo has not yet signed his rookie contract, which could explain his absence. Then again, Koonce and second-round pick safety Trevon Moehrig have also not signed their rookie deals but both signed waivers to be able to practice.

Others were in the building, but not on the field. I spotted Denzelle Good and Malcolm Koonce working out in the pool.

