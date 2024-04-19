Six Northside High School student-athletes sign letters of intent

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Six student-athletes from Northside High School signed their letters of intent on Thursday, April 18.

Here is a list of the student-athletes who put pen to paper on Thursday:

Anthony Nolan: Shenandoah University Wrestling

Wayshaun Hicks: Liberty University Wrestling

Joel Hetherington: Averett University Volleyball

Michael Pankey: Roanoke College Golf

Alyssa Reed: Hollins University Volleyball

Simone Hamlar: George Mason Track

Christian Heritage volleyball’s Evie Novak signs with Regent University

“Definitely made me feel old. I was looking at all the underclassmen and my other classmates and I was like, I’m really going to be in the real world now,” said Wayshaun Hicks. “I felt the back pain coming in as soon as I signed that paper, honestly. So it definitely made me feel old.”

“It meant a lot to me because I didn’t expect it like that,” said Simone Hamlar. “Many people show up and when I just saw, like all my old teammates, like people that have graduated, came back and it just made me so happy to see that everybody was supporting me.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.