Six NH pro players start the baseball season in the minors

Apr. 4—Bedford resident Grant Lavigne began the 2024 season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate in the Pacific Coast League.

Lavigne, a first baseman who spent last season with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, had two hits and scored a run in his Triple-A debut on Saturday and is 4 for 12 (.333) with three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base through Wednesday. Last season with Hartford, he hit .227 (101 for 445) with 17 home runs, 19 doubles, three triples and 51 RBIs in 125 games for Hartford last season.

Lavigne, 24, was selected by the Rockies with the 48th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was selected as New Hampshire's Gatorade Player of the Year during his sophomore and senior seasons at Bedford High School.

Here's where some other professional baseball players with ties to New Hampshire are starting the 2024 season:

Ryan McKenna (OF)

Norfolk (AAA)

McKenna, 27, grew up in Berwick, Maine, but attended Portsmouth Christian Academy as a freshman before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas. He became the first New England player taken in the 2015 MLB when Baltimore selected him in the fourth round. The Orioles designated him for assignment on Sunday, but he cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. McKenna made his major league debut in 2021 and has a .221 batting average in 282 games (447 at-bats) with Baltimore.

Mickey Gasper (C/INF)

Portland (AA)

Gasper, 28, is a Merrimack High School graduate whom the Red Sox selected from the Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December. He spent five years in New York's minor league system after the Yankees picked him in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Gasper played at Bryant University and has a .258 average, a .377 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage in 315 minor league games (1,220 at-bats). Portland will be in Manchester to play the Fisher Cats July 4-6.

Ben Malgeri (OF)

Erie (AA)

Malgeri, a 24-year-old Stratham resident who played at Exeter High School, is an outfielder who ended last season with Erie and helped the SeaWolves win the Eastern League championship. He batted .233 (80 for 344) with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 99 games with Erie last season, after being promoted from High-A West Michigan. Malgeri began his college career at Holy Cross, transferred to Northeastern and was selected by the Tigers in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Cody Morissette (INF)

Pensacola (AA)

Morissette, one of Malgeri's teammates when both were at Exeter High School, was assigned to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Miami's affiliate in the Southern League. Morissette, a 24-year-old infielder, hit .223 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 105 games with Pensacola last season, after he was promoted from Single-A Jupiter. The Marlins selected Morissette out of Boston College with the 52nd pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Brandon Dufault

Rocket City (AA)

Dufault, a right-handed pitcher from Windham, was assigned to Rocket City of the Southern League, but will begin the season on the 60-day disabled list. He was 1-0 with one save and a 5.66 ERA in 16 games with Rocket City last season, when he struggled with his control (19 walks in 20 2/3 innings). Dufault played at Windham High School and then Northeastern. The Angels took him in the 16th round (471st overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft.

