Six Nations table 2024: Latest standings and results

The Six Nations returns with another blockbuster set of fixtures in round three.

Following the first rest weekend, the action resumes on Saturday afternoon in Dublin as Ireland entertain Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The defending champions are looking a very real bet to become the first team in the Six Nations era to win successive Grand Slam titles, while a young Wales side have lost out narrowly in consecutive contests.

Things then move onto Edinburgh, where the Calcutta Cup will be contested once again between old rivals Scotland and England at Murrayfield.

The visitors head north hoping to halt a run of three consecutive losses against the auld enemy, who they have only beat once since 2018.

The round finishes off on Sunday in Lille, where France will look for back-to-back victories against winless Italy at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Here is the latest Six Nations table and results...

Six Nations 2024 table

Position Team P W D L PF PA PD B Pts 1 Ireland 2 2 0 0 74 17 +57 2 10 2 England 2 2 0 0 43 38 +5 0 8 3 Scotland 2 1 0 1 43 46 -3 1 5 4 France 2 1 0 1 37 54 -17 0 4 5 Wales 2 0 0 2 40 43 -3 3 3 6 Italy 2 0 0 2 24 63 -39 1 1

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times GMT

Round one

Friday, February 2

France 17-38 Ireland

Saturday, February 3

Italy 24-27 England

Wales 26-27 Scotland

Round two

Saturday, February 10

Scotland 16-20 France

England 16-14 Wales

Sunday, February 11

Ireland 36-0 Italy

Round three

Saturday, February 24

Ireland vs Wales (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV)

Scotland vs England (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC)

Sunday, February 25

France vs Italy (3pm, Decathlon Arena, ITV)

Round four

Saturday, March 9

Italy vs Scotland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV)

England vs Ireland (4:45pm, Twickenham, ITV)

Sunday, March 10

Wales vs France (3pm, Principality Stadium, BBC)

Round five

Saturday, March 16

Wales vs Italy (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC)

Ireland vs Scotland (4:45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV)

France vs England (8pm, Groupama Stadium, ITV)