Six Nations to remain on terrestrial television until 2025

The BBC will lose the right to broadcast one of its men's Six Nations matches from next year but the tournament will remain on terrestrial television after an "agreement in principle" was reached with ITV.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday how broadcasting rights for the championship were set to remain with BBC and ITV in a long-term deal, and tournament organisers confirmed on Friday that an "enhanced" four-year deal had been agreed, which will end after the 2025 tournament. The two broadcasters began sharing the broadcast rights for the championship in 2016.

In previous years, the BBC broadcasted all of Scotland, Wales and France's home matches - with ITV showing those of England, Ireland, and Italy - but from 2022 all matches in Paris will be added to ITV's coverage. Next year's Le Crunch, therefore, to be played on Super Saturday, March 19, at the Stade de France, will be featured on ITV rather than the BBC, which will show matches at Murrayfield and the Principality Stadium only. Telegraph Sport contacted the BBC for comment but received no response.

The BBC has exclusive rights to the Women’s Six Nations, however, which has come with a promise of "unprecedented broadcast investment". The public-service broadcaster came in for heavy criticism during the 2021 women's championship for scheduling an episode of Flog It! - one that had been repeated six times - on BBC Two while England's match against Italy had to settle for a slot on iPlayer. A week earlier, England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland was also overlooked for a spot on BBC Two in favour of the film, Death on the Nile.

The men’s under-20’s Championship will also be shown on the BBC, with the public-service broadcaster promising "consistent coverage" of the youth tournament.

Commenting on the partnership, Ben Morel, Chief Executive Officer of Six Nations Rugby said: “This is exciting news for fans and for our Championships. Both BBC and ITV have been excellent partners in recent years playing an important role in sharing the incredible moments that the Six Nations always produces, and celebrating the special place our Championships hold in the hearts of fans."

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport added: “For the millions of Six Nations fans across the UK, the Championships remaining free-to-air is wonderful news.

"BBC Sport has led the way in increasing the profile of Women’s sports, so we are thrilled to now include the Women’s Six Nations as a permanent fixture on our broadcast calendar."

The agreement between tournament organisers, the BBC and ITV remains "subject to contract". Audiences reached peaks as high as 8.4 million during this season’s men's Six Nations, despite the fact that the championship had to be played behind closed doors because of the global pandemic.