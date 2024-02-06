Six Nations referees: Who are the match officials for the tournament?

Australia’s Angus Gardner is one of the referees for the 2024 Six Nations (Getty Images)

The referees for the 2024 Six Nations have been confirmed with the world’s top officials set to take charge again in the annual championship.

Two of rugby’s most experienced officials have stepped away since the conclusion of the World Cup in the autumn, with England’s Wayne Barnes retiring at the end of the tournament and Jaco Peyper of South Africa hanging up his whistle after an Achilles injury.

Tom Foley, like Barnes part of the officiating team for the World Cup final in Paris, has also taken a break from the international scene after receiving abuse in the wake of South Africa’s narrow win over New Zealand.

That leaves opportunities for three debutants in the tournament, with England’s Christophe Ridley and France’s Pierre Brousset joined by Andrea Piardi, who is set to become the first Italian to referee a men’s Six Nations match.

Here’s the full officiating line-up for the championship.

Round 1

France v Ireland (Friday 2 February, Marseille)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Jordan Way (Aus)

Television Match Official: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Italy v England (Saturday 3 February, Rome)

Referee: Paul Williams (NZ)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Wales v Scotland (Saturday 3 February, Cardiff)

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

ARs: James Doleman (NZ) & Angus Mabey (NZ)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

Round 2

Scotland v France (Saturday 10 February, Edinburgh)

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)

England v Wales (Saturday 10 February, Twickenham)

Referee: James Doleman (NZ)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Hollie Davidson (Sco)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

Ireland v Italy (Sunday 11 February, Dublin)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Mathieu Raynal (Fra) & Luc Ramos (Fra)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra)

Round 3

Ireland v Wales (Saturday 24 February, Dublin)

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra)

Scotland v England (Saturday 24 February, Edinburgh)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

ARs: Chris Busby (Ire) & Eoghan Cross (Ire)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

France v Italy (Sunday 25 February, Lille)

Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng)

ARs: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Round 4

Italy v Scotland (Saturday 9 March, Rome)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Adam Leal (Eng)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)

England v Ireland (Saturday 9 March, Twickenham)

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

ARs: Andrea Piardi (Ita) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Wales v France (Sunday 10 March, Cardiff)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Damian Schneider (Arg)

TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Round 5

Wales v Italy (Saturday 16 March, Cardiff)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

ARs: Chris Busby (Ire) & Morné Ferreira (SA)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ire)

Ireland v Scotland (Saturday 16 March, Dublin)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

France v England (Saturday 16 March, Lyon)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Damian Schneider (Arg)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)