Six Nations 2024: When is it and how to watch in UK
England will be without captain Owen Farell for the 2024 Six Nations after he made himself unavailable “in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing”.
With several key players announcing their international retirements, including Courtney Lawes, wing Jonny May and scrum-half Ben Youngs, Steve Borthwick has a rebuilding job on his hands following England’s third-place finish at the 2023 World Cup.
Six Nations Grand Slam-holders Ireland will be hoping to retain their crown, but they must do so without their fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton, as well as winger Keith Earls, who both retired at the end of the World Cup.
They face stiff competition from France, whose dreams of home World Cup glory were dashed by eventual champions South Africa in the quarter-final, and Scotland, who were unable to overcome either Ireland or South Africa to make it out of their pool.
Wales too will have a point to prove after losing out in the World Cup quarter-finals to Argentina, while Italy will hope to bounce back having failed to make it out of their pool and been blown away by finalists New Zealand.
When is the 2024 Six Nations?
The 2024 Six Nations gets under way on Feb 2, 2024 at 8pm (UK time) as France host champions Ireland.
The last time either team stepped on to the field at the Stade de France was for the World Cup quarter-finals in October, when they were knocked out of the tournament on successive nights.
Ireland’s travelling supporters were among the loudest at the the global showpiece with fans and players alike belting out the lyrics to The Cranberries’ Zombie after every win. Expect more of the same during the Six Nations.
England kick-off their tournament against Italy at 2.15pm (UK time) on Feb 3, 2024. Borthwick’s side will be hoping to improve on their previous showing at the Six Nations after finishing fourth in the standings with 10 points, 17 points behind the winners, Ireland.
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV
Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will be available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and will be available to download on mobile or tablet devices.
The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.
Who are the referees?
Karl Dickson will referee next year’s Six Nations opener which pits the 2023 Grand Slam winners Ireland against the 2022 champions France.
Eight assistant referees will be making their Six Nations debut including Scotland’s Hollie Davidson.
Read the full list of referee appointments here.
2024 Six Nations fixtures in full
All times GMT
Round one
Friday, February 2: France v Ireland,
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Oranage Velodrome, Marseille
Referee: Karl Dickinson (ENG)
Saturday, February 3: Italy v England
Kick-off : 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Paul Williams (NZ)
Saturday February 3: Wales v Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Ben O’Keefe (NZ)
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)
Saturday, February 10: England v Wales
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London
Referee: James Doleman (NZ)
Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Pierrre Brousset (Fra)
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)
Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Sunday, February 25: France v Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille
Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)
Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)
Sunday, March 10: Wales v France
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)
Round five
Saturday March 16: Wales v Italy,
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)
Saturday, March 16: France v England
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?
Ireland and France are the bookies’ favourites, with England a little way behind. Scotland, Wales and Italy are not much favoured
France to win: 6/5
Ireland to win: 6/4
England to win: 11/2
Scotland to win: 14/1
Wales to win: 25/1
Italy to win: 500/1
Odds correct on December 6, 2023
