Six Nations 2024: Wales centre George North still undefeated as he celebrates tournament 50

George North's 118th Wales cap came against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final defeat in Marseille in October 2023

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on S4C; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales centre George North will achieve another notable milestone in his glittering career when he runs out against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations this Saturday.

North will become the fifth Welshman to play 50 games in the tournament after Stephen Jones, Gethin Jenkins and Alun Wyn Jones featured solely in the Six Nations era with Martyn Williams also playing Five Nations matches.

In those previous 49 games for North, there have been 31 wins, 17 losses and a draw and 23 tries, three short of Brian O'Driscoll's tournament record.

North was 18 when made his Wales debut in November 2010, with his opening Six Nations game the following March against France in Paris.

So what keeps him going at 31?

"It's the full circle of life I guess," said North.

"My drive has never changed. It's always the three feathers, the honour, privilege and respect I have for the jersey. It is something that keeps me working every day.

"I'm sure there's a fair few people who say I should have finished a few years ago but that fight and desire to do best by Wales has always kept me focused."

Young at heart

George North leaves the field during his Six Nations debut against France in 2011

North is the most experienced member of Warren Gatland's squad he prepares for his 119th Wales appearance this weekend.

He broke through as a teenager with players like Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Lydiate and Jonathan Davies.

"I don't want to sound old and say I don't remember those days, but they are very similar to now," said North.

"The only difference is probably when I came through in that group of youngsters we had a few more senior players for a bit longer to help guide, mould and perform."

North played at his fourth World Cup in France last year with Wales head coach Gatland not ruling out a record-equalling fifth global tournament in 2027 which would put North alongside Brian Lima, Sergio Parisse and Mauro Bergamasco.

A move to French club side Provence from Ospreys next season beckons with North unsure what the future holds.

"In a four-year cycle, there is a lot of rugby to be played," said North.

"Another World Cup camp is an interesting debate, and that will be a coffee with Gats, I imagine.

"To get to that point, I have got to go for another four years. I can't promise my body will still be in a position to fight and compete, but I am doing everything I can to be the best I can.

"I have been impressed with the young boys coming through.

"They have got a great opportunity to stamp their authority on the jersey and how they want this cycle to look going into the next World Cup.

"What an exciting opportunity for me to be part of that, help them on that journey. Whether I get there or not myself, we will have that conversation again."

Waiting game

One of North's latest chats with Gatland concerned the Wales coach explaining why the centre was not included in the opening defeat to Scotland last weekend.

North had a shoulder injury suffered earlier this month playing for Ospreys and his preparation time was limited.

"I find it hard watching at the best of times. You work so hard to put yourself in a position to have the jersey," said North.

"I was fit but the boss man said to give it an extra week.

"There's not many people in the world who can change Gats' mind when it comes to it.

"I respect that decision, did I agree with it? No, because I wanted to be playing, but the boss knows best so I did my best to prepare the team for last week."

North saw Wales slump to a 27-point deficit in 43 minutes before almost producing an amazing comeback, eventually losing 27-26.

"There's been enough messages from coaches to players we weren't good enough for the first 40 minutes," said North.

"We can't ever be there again. We probably got caught in the emotion.

"It was a couple of boys' first caps, and a lot of boys were back in the fold for the first time in a while playing at home in front of a packed stadium.

"That's a lesson these guys need to learn quickly.

"You are there for a reason, to do a job. You are passionate, and have huge pride in what you do, but we are in the results business. Pure and simple.

"I think that was a real eye opener and a first proper experience of having to deliver with all the other stuff going on."

Twickenham Test

George North is the only Wales survivor in Saturday's match-day squad from the last victory against England at Twickenham in 2015

So onto Twickenham. North replaces Owen Watkin and is the only player in Gatland's match-day 23 to have featured in a winning Wales senior side at the venue with success in the 2012 Six Nations and World Cup three years later.

Wales have lost the last seven games at England's home ground. There has been no away victory at Twickenham in the Six Nations in the last 12 years and five attempts by Wales.

"England versus Wales is still a big game for everyone, and there's enough history behind it," said North.

"So this is not just another game. It is probably one of the biggest rivalries. We have got to go and get the result.

"The challenge is huge. We know that. We have prepared incredibly well, Daf (Jenkins) has led from the front.

"On Saturday as a minimum we need to start as we finished against Scotland and hopefully we can then push on to another gear."