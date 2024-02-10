Six Nations 2024: Today's fixtures, results, full schedule and table

Henry Slade and Fraser Dingwall celebrate an England try against Wales - PA/David Davies

England fought back from a 14-5 down at half-time to beat Wales 16-14 in a scruffy but hugely-physical Six Nations clash on Saturday, extending a Welsh winless championship run at Twickenham that stretches back to 2012.

Earlier, France secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. The hosts felt they had scored a match-winning try at the death but referee Nic Berry ruled the ball had been held up after a lengthy review.

Irish Television Match Official Brian MacNeice took several minutes to look at the footage and said he could not find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, even though it looked as though the ball may have touched the turf.

Tomorrow, Ireland take on Italy looking to make it two wins from two.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.

2024 Six Nations fixtures in full

All times GMT

Round one

Round two

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee : Pierrre Brousset (Fra)

Channel: ITV

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee : Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee : Andrew Brace (Ire)

Channel: BBC

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue : Decathlon Arena, Lille

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue : Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue : Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Channel: ITV

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

Channel: BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Channel: BBC

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 16: France v England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Channel: ITV

Six Nations table

When does 2024 Six Nations start and finish?

This year’s Six Nations got underway on a Friday night – February 2, 2024 – when France took on Ireland in Marseille.

The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all all three matches on the same day.

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland to win: 1/6

England to win: 10/1

Scotland to win: 25/1

France to win: 25/1

Wales to win: 500/1

Italy to win: 750/1

Odds correct on February 10

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.