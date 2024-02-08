Six Nations 2024: Select your Ireland XV to take on Italy

Andy Farrell

2024 Six Nations - Italy v Ireland Date: Sunday, 11 February Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text updates, report, reaction & highlights on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland hope to continue their bid for back-to-back Grand Slams when they face Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin on Sunday.

The Irish put their Rugby World Cup disappointment behind them on Friday with an impressive bonus-point win over France.

There are plenty of spots up for grabs in Andy Farrell's Ireland side for the Italy match.

Will Farrell stick with his winning formula or rotate? Put yourself in his shoes and select the team to take on Italy.

Who makes your starting XV? Don't forget to share your result using #bbcrugby.