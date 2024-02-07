Six Nations 2024: Sam Warburton reflects on memorable England v Wales matches

"It is the number one."

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton loved playing England.

The rivalry provided the Welshman with some of his highest highs, but also some of the lowest lows. It is a game that always has so much on the line.

From historic wins to championship deciders and World Cup crunch matches, the fixture has produced plenty of iconic moments.

Warburton, who retired in 2018, joined the Rugby Union Daily podcast to reflect on his battles with England.

2012: Wales secure rare Twickenham win

Scott Williams scored a late runway try to snatch victory at Twickenham for Wales

Wales have only won twice at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

One of those came in February 2012, when a 23-year-old Warburton had redemption in his mind just months after being red-carded in a narrow World Cup semi-final defeat by France.

"Twickenham was an amazing stadium as the Welsh would travel down and it was a phenomenal atmosphere," he tells Rugby Union Daily. "Outside the Principality, it was my favourite place to play.

"Walking through the crowd is quite daunting if you're young. I just got sent off four months before at the World Cup and got recognised a lot more for that.

"As I got to the door, there was a little fire escape and some England fan shouted: 'Warburton it was a red card.' That was massive motivation for me. That one little moment."

Warburton produced a man-of-the-match performance in a 19-12 victory including an iconic try-saving tackle on Manu Tuilagi.

"It was my first win at Twickenham and not many of the lads, as a young team, had won there," he says.

"When you played at Twickenham, you got a different energy from the boys on the field."

2013: Wales deny England to clinch championship

England were on a roll in 2013, and one game away from a Grand Slam as they headed to Cardiff. But Wales had recovered from an opening-weekend defeat by Ireland to retain in the hunt for the title, needing to win by seven points.

"There must have been 15 people deep on either side of the bus," Warburton remembers. "The pavement on each side was like parting the red sea to get the bus up to the stadium.

"The whole street continued to be flooded with fans until the Prince of Wales pub. I literally could not believe what I was seeing. This was like the whole of Wales coming to Cardiff."

Warren Gatland's side were 9-3 up at half-time, before two quickfire tries from Alex Cuthbert helped secured a 30-3 victory.

"All that drama and emotion - it only happens as England are coming to town," says Warburton. "You will never get that playing Ireland, France, Scotland or New Zealand."

2015: The Cardiff tunnel stand-off

Two years later, there was more drama.

Waiting for Wales to appear from the Principality Stadium dressing room, England captain Chris Robshaw stood his ground in the tunnel.

Warburton respected Robshaw's decision, and said Wales would not be rushed from their pre-match routine having initially been told they had three minutes remaining.

He says: "They didn't say: 'Chris Robshaw is in the tunnel, so come out.' They just said: 'Come out.' I said: 'No, we will stick to our routines.'

"I thought it was good leadership by Chris Robshaw. I thought it was great. I am really glad he did that as you have to stand on your own two feet."

Robshaw's side were not rattled - and avenged their defeat in 2013 by winning 21-16.

2015: Meeting on the biggest stage

Wales were beaten by South Africa in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup

The Six Nations is undoubtedly big. But England against Wales in a World Cup match at Twickenham is something that may never happen again.

Stuart Lancaster's England were seen as favourites against an injury-hit Wales in a fixture that was regarded as 'must-win' for both sides.

Wales finished the match with scrum-half Lloyd Williams on the wing. He set up a second-half Gareth Davis try, before a long-range Dan Biggar penalty sealed a famous victory.

"We were dealt a lot of bad cards heading into that England game, but when you are dealt that many bad cards it almost works for you," says Warburton.

"Sometimes it is easier to be the underdog. I never liked it as I wanted to be number one but I do remember thinking in 2015 that we have nothing to lose.

"I didn't enjoy that as much as 2013 as we were back on the hamster wheel trying to beat Australia the next week."

Australia beat both England and Wales to progress as pool winners, with England exiting their home World Cup early.

2017: One of Wales' hardest defeats

Elliot Daly started against Italy in England's opening game of the Six Nations

This was Warburton's last Six Nations game against England, and his fourth loss in a row against them in the competition.

A 76th-minute try from Elliot Daly sealed the victory for the away side.

"That was one of the hardest defeats as to lose at home to England is crushing," says Warburton.

"A lot of senior players can take that on the chin - if that was a younger group it could have been quite damaging.

"The lads then won the Grand Slam two years later when they came home again."

