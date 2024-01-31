Six Nations 2024: Robbie Henshaw and Joe McCarthy to start for Ireland against France

Garry Ringrose's absence because of a shoulder injury means that Robbie Henshaw will start at centre

2024 Six Nations - France v Ireland Date: Friday, 2 February Venue: Stade Velodrome, Marseille Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text updates, report, reaction & highlights on BBC Sport website & app.

Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's Six Nations opener against France on Friday because of a shoulder injury as Robbie Henshaw is drafted in at centre and Joe McCarthy starts at lock.

Coach Andy Farrell said Ringrose picked up the shoulder problem in Leinster's win over Leicester on 20 January.

McCarthy's inclusion means James Ryan is on the bench, with Ulster's Iain Henderson left out of the matchday 23.

Mack Hansen's injury means wing Calvin Nash earns a first Ireland start.

Nash won his only previous cap when he came on as a late replacement in the World Cup warm-up win over Italy in early August.

The Munster wing was not named in Ireland's World Cup squad but with Hansen (dislocated shoulder) and Jimmy O'Brien (neck) both ruled out of the tournament by injury, Nash, as expected, will make his Six Nations debut in Marseilles.

Henderson's absence means there are no Ulster players in the Six Nations holders' squad, with Connacht represented by prop Finlay Bealham, who is named in the replacements.

Crowley takes over from retired Sexton

Jack Crowley takes over from retired Johnny Sexton at fly-half with Peter O'Mahony having been appointed as the new captain earlier this month.

Farrell has opted for a 6-2 as opposed to 5-3 forwards and backs split on the bench given the power of the France pack.

In addition to Crowley's inclusion, the starting side has three further changes from the World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand with Nash, Henshaw and McCarthy taking over from Hansen, Ringrose and Henderson.

Farrell said that Friday's game was coming "a little too soon" for Ringrose, who had appeared one of the candidates to succeed Sexton as skipper.

"He's into rehab," said Farrell, who was speaking at Ireland's training base in Portugal before the team's departure for France.

"Hopefully it's not too long of an injury and he's back for the next game."

Joe McCarthy started in Ireland's opening World Cup pool win over Romania in September

Asked about McCarthy's selection, Farrell described the Leinster second row as a "young fellow on a mission".

"He's there to take his chance and his opportunity when he can. He tends to do that most days."

McCarthy started in Ireland's opening World Cup win over Romania in September and also came on as a second-half replacement in the heart-breaking quarter-final defeat by New Zealand in France.

Farrell described Nash's selection as reward for "going away and working" after learning what was required on his previous camp prior to the World Cup.

"His work off the ball and with ball in hand and finding a way to make a difference, and be that extra link in attack, has really come on in leaps and bounds."

'It's going to be a war of attrition'

In terms of Ciaran Frawley and Conor Murray being the only backs in the Ireland replacements, Farrell said: "We all know it's going to be a war of attrition.

"Set piece is premium in any game that you play against France. They're big men with the size of their pack and they are very accurate as well as far as their set piece is concerned.

"We think it's going to be a fast game as well so if you look at our bench, the power and pace that we've got in that pack to come on and finish the game strong is something that we think will work in our favour."

The Ireland coach spoke of his belief that Ireland will be able to perform in Marseilles despite the absence of the talismanic Sexton.

"What we worked hard on with Johnny over the last four years was everyone around him taking responsibility. I certainly feel in that regard, we've come on in leaps and bounds.

"No longer are we just reliant on the 10 to steer the ship.

"You look at the progression in the last four years that Hugo Keenan has made, that Mack Hansen has made or James Lowe has made…..Robbie (Henshaw)…..Bundee (Aki) as far as his organisation and his skills has gone through the roof."

Farrell added the Crowley is "a confident kid" who is learning to "make sure that the rest of your team-mates feel like you are in control".

"He's obviously learned a lot from Johnny in that regard."

Maxime Lucu will start at scrum-half for France in Antoine Dupont's absence

Farrell agreed with Ronan O'Gara's assertion this week that a win in Marseilles "would be up there with Ireland's greatest victories".

"I think so. We all realise it's a huge game. It's mouth watering isn't it? It will be a great game to watch I'm sure. There's no doubt about that."

France coach Fabien Galthie has picked Maxime Lucu in place of absent scrum-half Antoine Dupont who is focusing his international attentions on his country's Sevens bid at their home Olympics this summer.

In Romain Ntamack's continuing absence, Lucu will partner Bordeaux club-mate Matthieu Jalibert in the half-backs.

There are four other changes from the World Cup quarter-finals defeat by eventual champions South Africa.

Yoram Moefana is preferred to Louis Bielle-Biarrey at wing with Paul Gabrillagues and Paul Willemse named in the second row and Francois Cros replacing injured Anthony Jelonch at blindside flanker.

Ireland: H Keenan; C Nash, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe; J Crowley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, T Beirne; P O'Mahony (capt), J van def Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, F Bealham, J Ryan, R Baird, J Conan, C Murray, C Frawley.

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, J Danty, Y Moefana; M Jalibert, M Lucu; C Baille, P Mauvaka, U Atonio; P Gabrillagues, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon, G Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: J Marchand, R Wardi, D Aldegheri, R Taofifenua, C Woki, P Boudehent, N Le Garrec, L Bielle-Biarrey.