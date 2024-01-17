Six Nations 2024 referees announced: Who will referee England’s matches?

Karl Dickson will be in charge for the meeting between the two title favourites – France v Ireland - PA/Ben Whitley

Karl Dickson will referee next year’s Six Nations opener between France and Ireland in Marseille, one of four English officials to have been handed the whistle for men’s championship fixtures.

Matthew Carley, Luke Pearce and debutant Christophe Ridley will join Dickson in refereeing men’s Six Nations matches next year, with the quartet of English officials comprising the largest contingent from one nation.

The news comes as a fillip for officials in the English game after the retirements of Wayne Barnes and of Tom Foley, both of whom were involved in the World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand and received death threats afterwards.

Alongside Ridley – who will take charge of France’s hosting of Italy in Lille – Pierre Brousset of France and Andrea Piardi will make championship debuts, the latter becoming the first Italian official to referee a men’s Six Nations match when he oversees Ireland against Wales in Dublin.

Premiership referee Adam Leal will make his men’s Six Nations debut as an assistant referee, too, with Ian Tempest filling the gap left by Foley’s absence as a television match official.

Paul Williams of New Zealand will referee England’s opener against the Azzurri; compatriot James Doleman will take charge of the match against Wales; Andrew Brace will oversee the Calcutta Cup; Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will take the whistle for the hosting of Ireland at Twickenham before Australian Angus Gardner closes out the tournament in Le Crunch.

Referee Paul Williams will oversee England's opening match against Italy in the Six Nations Championship - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Ben O’Keeffe, fellow countryman of Williams and Doleman, will referee Scotland’s trip to Cardiff and has been spared a rendezvous with France. French captain Antoine Dupont said that the Kiwi was “not up to the challenge” of officiating after France’s defeat to the Springboks in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

When Pearce officiates Wales against France at the Principality Stadium, too, he will become the third Englishman after Wayne Barnes and Chris White to referee 50 Tests.

2024 Six Nations appointments

Round one

Friday, February 2: France v Ireland

Referee : Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Saturday, February 3: Italy v England

Referee: Paul Williams (NZ)

Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (Aus)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Saturday, February 3: Wales v Scotland

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

Assistant Referee 1: James Doleman (NZ)

Assistant Referee 2: Angus Mabey (NZ)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

Round two

Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

Assistant Referee 1 : Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Assistant Referee 2 : Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)

Saturday, February 10: England v Wales

Referee : James Doleman (NZ)

Assistant Referee 1 : Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

Assistant Referee 2 : Hollie Davidson (Sco)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)

Assistant Referee 1 : Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Assistant Referee 2: Luc Ramos (Fra)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra)

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Assistant Referee 1 : Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referee 2: Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (Ita)

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

Referee : Andrew Brace (Ire)

Assistant Referee 1 : Chris Busby (Ire)

Assistant Referee 2: Eoghan Cross (Ire)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng)

Assistant Referee 1 : Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant Referee 2 : Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (Eng)

Assistant Referee 2 : Adam Leal (Eng)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrea Piardi (Fra)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Sunday, March 10:Wales v France

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (Ire)

Assistant Referee 2 : Damian Schneider (Arg)

TMO: Ian Tempest (R)

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy

Referee : Mathieu Raynal (FFR)

Assistant Referee 1 : Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2 : Morné Ferreira (SARU) T

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Saturday, March 16: France v England