Six Nations 2024: The Wales team fans want to face Ireland

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on S4C; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

When Warren Gatland names his Wales side for Saturday's Six Nations game in Ireland, BBC Sport website voters want to see only one change to the team narrowly beaten by England.

You would start Will Rowlands rather than Adam Beard in the second row at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Lock Rowlands was a second-half replacement at Twickenham after missing the one-point loss against Scotland following the birth of his child.

Although Sam Costelow is fit again, more than 66% of you opted to retain Ioan Lloyd at outside-half.

Back-row pair Aaron Wainwright and Tommy Reffell, along with centres George North and Nick Tompkins, were in more than 90% of teams submitted.

Rio Dyer was your most popular wing choice with 90% backing. Josh Adams (75%) also makes your side, while Mason Grady (36) misses out.

Head coach Gatland has had tight-head prop issues before the game against the defending champions, with injuries for Leon Brown and Archie Griffin. You have chosen Keiron Assiratti (53%) in the number three jersey ahead of Dillon Lewis (36%).

You can still pick your XV but your selections will not be counted towards the result.

Share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.