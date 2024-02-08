Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England to confirm side for Wales plus Scotland and France team news

The Six Nations continues this weekend after a thrilling opening weekend with England aiming to remain unbeaten when they host Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick will be pleased after a hard-fought victory over Italy in Rome.

Wales look to carry over momentum from a thrilling defeat to Scotland, with a second-half rally falling just short of a remarkable comeback victory.

And Scotland hope a second-half collapse in Cardiff can serve as a wake-up call when they host France.

Follow below for the team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the second round of matches this weekend:

Six Nations 2024

Steve Borthwick to announce England team this afternoon, around 1pm GMT

France make two changes for Scotland clash as Cameron Woki and Louis Bielle-Biarrey start

Scotland also set to name their side later this afternoon

Warren Gatland makes seven changes for Wales ahead of Twickenham test

Who is Immanuel Feyi-Waboso? England’s new wing who could have played for Wales

England’s last meetings with Wales

11:10 , Mike Jones

England last faced Wales in back-to-back fixtures ahead of the Rugby World Cup last year.

They were heavily beaten 20-9 in the first game at the Principality Stadium but Borthwick’s men hosted the second match, against a much-changed Welsh side, and ran out 19-17 victors in front of a Twickenham crowd.

A Maro Itoje try and a late George Ford penalty securing the victory.

How will things play out this weekend?

Wales lose back-row star from Six Nations squad to knee injury

10:58 , Mike Jones

Flanker James Botham has been released from Wales’s Six Nations squad due to a knee injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Botham, who is the grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham, was hurt during Saturday’s 27-26 defeat against Scotland.

Cardiff forward Seb Davies has been called into the squad, while experienced Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis has also been summoned by Wales head coach Warren Gatland ahead of next Saturday’s Twickenham appointment with England.

England’s attack coach expecting Wales fightback

10:45 , Mike Jones

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth believes Warren Gatland’s Wales will come to Twickenham with a sense of momentum on their side despite a 27-26 defeat to Scotland in their Six Nations opener.

Wales slumped to a 27-0 deficit in the first half but a remarkable second half performance almost saw them complete a wonderful comeback.

“I saw the result before we watched it, because we were at a function, and my first thought was ‘this isn’t a 27-0 game’,” Wigglesworth said.

“It wasn’t like they’d been awful and Scotland were amazing. It was that Scotland took their chances and Wales wouldn’t have been happy with a couple of things that happened. And then everything flipped.

“The discipline went the other way and they started getting all the momentum and all the field position. They did a good job of converting points. But they will come with the intention of playing more like they did in the second half than the first.

“They have got the talent. They’ve got a good amount of threats in them, a good amount of speed and ball play. We would fully expect that to come, but what we also saw was that they kicked the ball very early in phase count inside their own half.

“I think the break-aways are opportunistic, which is great from their point of view.”

France make two changes for Scotland clash

10:39 , Luke Baker

Fabien Galthie is the first man to name his team for the weekend today as the France XV to take on Scotland has been released.

It’s two changes for Les Bleus. One is enforced as Paul Willemse is suspended after his red card against Ireland, so Cameron Woki comes into the second row. The other is tactical as Louis Bielle-Biarrey is preferred on the left wing to Yoram Moefana, who drops to the bench.

Toulouse flanker Alexandre Roumat could also make his international debut from the bench as he’s named among the replacements after Woki’s promotion to the starting line-up

Grant Gilchrist on Scotland’s win over Wales

10:33 , Mike Jones

“Winning at this level is tough,” said Scotland second-rower, Grant Gilchrist about his team’s 27-26 win over Wales last time out. The 33-year-old missed the match but is back in line to feature against France this weekend.

“I don’t think that it’s a bad thing that we’re ambitious enough to want to put a complete performance out there.

“When you sit back and think that we’ve won in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years – that’s a big achievement. But we’re also not going to sit there and celebrate that as the perfect performance as we know we can be so much better.”

He added: “We showed that for 50 minutes with how in control we were. When you win a Test match you should always feel a sense of satisfaction and enjoyment because the amount of work that goes into that is huge and should never be underestimated.

“No matter what the scoreline is or what happened in the game – to get across the line in a Test match is huge.

“To win in the first game of the Six Nations is massive as you need to keep trying to build momentum throughout the tournament and winning ensures you can still do that.

“But having that little slant of disappointment is also no bad thing. It brought us in on Monday eager to learn how to get better in the second half and put a full performance together rather than coming in talking about staying grounded or any of these things.

“I feel it’s not a bad place to be, to feel a little bit disappointed despite winning in Cardiff for the first time in 22 years.”

Grant Gilchrist feels surviving Wales fightback will serve Scotland well

10:22 , Mike Jones

Grant Gilchrist believes Scotland’s bitter-sweet Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales has left them in the perfect frame of mind for their second championship match at home to France on Saturday.

The Scots pulled off their first triumph in Cardiff for 22 years last weekend after clinging on to win 27-26.

However, the satisfaction of beating the Welsh on their own patch was tinged with a sense of deflation in the Scottish camp afterwards because they completely lost their way in the second half, missed out on the chance of a bonus point, and almost succumbed to what would have been the biggest comeback in Six Nations history.

Gatland on Wales’ preparation for England test

10:09 , Mike Jones

“We’ve been critical and tough on ourselves this week. That first half was nowhere near the standards we expect. We simply cannot start the same way this Saturday.” said the Wales head coach who’s team fought back from 27-0 down but still lost 27-26 to Scotland last time out.

“We showed in the second half against Scotland what we are capable of. Now it’s about building on that performance and playing with some tempo from the off.

“We’ve made a few changes to the starting line-up this weekend which gives opportunities to the players coming in. We need to be accurate and keep our discipline.

“This is a massive game, not only because of the history and what it means to everyone in Wales. But it’s an opportunity to get things on track a bit more.

“England are in a rebuilding phase. We’ll go there with a lot of confidence we can build on that second-half and belief.”

Warren Gatland makes seven changes to Wales

09:55 , Mike Jones

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made seven changes from the side that lost 27-26 to Scotland, including a brand new front row and half back pairing.

George North returns to the starting XV and partners Nick Tompkins in the midfield. Alex Mann makes his first senior international start at blind-side flanker while Tommy Reffell (open-side flanker) and Aaron Wainwright (No. 8) complete the back row.

Tomos Williams starts at scrum-half with Ioan Lloyd alongside him at fly-half as Loose-head prop Gareth Thomas returns from injury to make his first appearance of the tournament. Hooker Elliot Dee and tight-head prop Keiron Assiratti who were both replacements against Scotland make their first starts of this Championship.

Wales starting XV: 15. Cameron Winnett, 14. Josh Adams, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Ioan Lloyd, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Elliot Dee, 3. Keiron Assiratti, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Alex Mann, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Archie Griffin, 19. Will Rowlands, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Cai Evans, 23. Mason Grady

England’s absentees

09:41 , Mike Jones

A number of probable England starters will be missing for the match against Wales with the list including Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Leicester Tigers second row George Martin.

Though they are unavailable for this weekend the players could come back into contention at a latter stage of the tournament.

Steve Borthwick to name same team for Wales clash

09:32 , Mike Jones

England head coach Steve Borthwick is set to name an unchanged starting line-up for his team’s Six Nations clash with Wales this weekend according to The Telegraph.

Borthwick will be announcing his side at 1pm today.

Vice-captain Ellis Genge has been passed fit after pulling out of last week’s match just a couple of hours before kick off but he will likely have to settle for a place on the bench replacing Bath’s Beno Obano.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso could be in line for his first home England Test at Twickenham.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose ‘progressing nicely’ ahead of Italy clash

09:17 , Luke Baker

Ireland are hopeful centre Garry Ringrose will be available for Sunday’s Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin.

Leinster co-captain Ringrose is “progressing nicely” in his recovery from the shoulder injury which caused him to miss his country’s 38-17 round-one win over France.

The 29-year-old was again absent from training on Wednesday but Ireland’s coaching staff expect to have a fully-fit squad in contention for the Azzurri’s visit to the Aviva Stadium.

Who is Immanuel Feyi-Waboso? England’s new wing who could have played for Wales

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

The rise of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been appropriately swift. The 21-year-old began this season with a single Premiership rugby start to his name; by December, he was one of the most talked about players in rugby.

His rapid rise to prominence has been symbiotic with a remarkable revival for Exeter. The Chiefs began this season in rebuilding mode, re-tooling after the summer departures of a host of key figures who played vital roles in establishing the club as a Premiership powerhouse. It was thought that they might face a season of struggle having elected not, largely, to pursue direct replacements for their departed stars, instead electing to promote from within.

It’s proved a shrewd move. While old stagers like Henry Slade and Jacques Vermeulen have provided the steady heads required in a rapid refit, a crop of emergent young Englishmen have equally led the way. Rusi Tuima and Greg Fisilau are very much on Steve Borthwick’s radar; Ethan Roots, born in New Zealand, made his international debut in Rome having filled Dave Ewers’s boots most impressively for the Devon club.

George North returns as Wales make big changes for England clash

08:56 , Jack Rathborn

Wales boss Warren Gatland has made seven changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance, lining up alongside Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Fly-half Sam Costelow, who went off injured during the first half of Wales’ 27-26 loss to Scotland last weekend, is replaced by Ioan Lloyd, with Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

