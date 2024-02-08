Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England to confirm side for Wales plus Scotland and France team news

The Six Nations continues this weekend after a thrilling opening weekend with England aiming to remain unbeaten when they host Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick will be pleased after a hard-fought victory over Italy in Rome.

Wales look to carry over momentum from a thrilling defeat to Scotland, with a second-half rally falling just short of a remarkable comeback victory.

And Scotland hope a second-half collapse in Cardiff can serve as a wake-up call when they host France.

Follow below for the team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the second round of matches this weekend:

Six Nations 2024

Steve Borthwick to announce England team this afternoon, around 1pm GMT

Scotland and France also set to name sides today

Warren Gatland makes seven changes for Wales ahead of Twickenham test

Who is Immanuel Feyi-Waboso? England’s new wing who could have played for Wales

England’s absentees

09:41 , Mike Jones

A number of probable England starters will be missing for the match against Wales with the list including Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Leicester Tigers second row George Martin.

Though they are unavailable for this weekend the players could come back into contention at a latter stage of the tournament.

Steve Borthwick to name same team for Wales clash

09:32 , Mike Jones

England head coach Steve Borthwick is set to name an unchanged starting line-up for his team’s Six Nations clash with Wales this weekend according to The Telegraph.

Borthwick will be announcing his side at 1pm today.

Vice-captain Ellis Genge has been passed fit after pulling out of last week’s match just a couple of hours before kick off but he will likely have to settle for a place on the bench replacing Bath’s Beno Obano.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso could be in line for his first home England Test at Twickenham.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose ‘progressing nicely’ ahead of Italy clash

09:17 , Luke Baker

Ireland are hopeful centre Garry Ringrose will be available for Sunday’s Six Nations match against Italy in Dublin.

Leinster co-captain Ringrose is “progressing nicely” in his recovery from the shoulder injury which caused him to miss his country’s 38-17 round-one win over France.

The 29-year-old was again absent from training on Wednesday but Ireland’s coaching staff expect to have a fully-fit squad in contention for the Azzurri’s visit to the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose ‘progressing nicely’ ahead of Italy clash

Who is Immanuel Feyi-Waboso? England’s new wing who could have played for Wales

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

The rise of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been appropriately swift. The 21-year-old began this season with a single Premiership rugby start to his name; by December, he was one of the most talked about players in rugby.

His rapid rise to prominence has been symbiotic with a remarkable revival for Exeter. The Chiefs began this season in rebuilding mode, re-tooling after the summer departures of a host of key figures who played vital roles in establishing the club as a Premiership powerhouse. It was thought that they might face a season of struggle having elected not, largely, to pursue direct replacements for their departed stars, instead electing to promote from within.

It’s proved a shrewd move. While old stagers like Henry Slade and Jacques Vermeulen have provided the steady heads required in a rapid refit, a crop of emergent young Englishmen have equally led the way. Rusi Tuima and Greg Fisilau are very much on Steve Borthwick’s radar; Ethan Roots, born in New Zealand, made his international debut in Rome having filled Dave Ewers’s boots most impressively for the Devon club.

Who is Immanuel Feyi-Waboso? England’s new wing who could have played for Wales

George North returns as Wales make big changes for England clash

08:56 , Jack Rathborn

Wales boss Warren Gatland has made seven changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

Centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance, lining up alongside Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Fly-half Sam Costelow, who went off injured during the first half of Wales’ 27-26 loss to Scotland last weekend, is replaced by Ioan Lloyd, with Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

George North returns as Wales make big changes for England clash