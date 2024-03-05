Six Nations 2024: Ireland quartet in contention to face England at Twickenham

Keenan trained with a heavily strapped knee on Tuesday

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster; live text updates, report, reaction & highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland's Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Oli Jager and Iain Henderson are all in contention to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday after training with the squad in Dublin on Tuesday.

Full-back Keenan missed Ireland's win over Wales with a knee injury.

Centre Ringrose has yet to feature this year because of a shoulder problem.

Second row Henderson has been battling a toe injury while prop Jager, who made his debut off the bench against Wales, had a knee issue.

"We were all on the field today, it was great," scrum coach John Fogarty told reporters at Ireland's Dublin training base on Tuesday.

"Garry, Hugo, Hendy, all trained today, Oli as well.

"So, yeah, it's such an important day for us to be on the field. A healthy squad training today is important for selection and it was great that they were all on the field."

Ciaran Frawley deputised for Keenan against Wales while Robbie Henshaw has partnered Bundee Aki in midfield in Ringrose's absence.

When asked about Keenan specifically, Fogarty added: "We've another session tomorrow, which is the most physical session of the week, where we'll properly test our plan and the players.

"So we'll see how he gets through tomorrow and then Andy [Farrell, head coach] will select his side [on Thursday]."

Ireland preparing for 'chaotic' Twickenham 'cauldron'

Ireland, chasing back-to-back Grand Slams, have won their past four matches against England, who lost to Scotland last time out.

While Ireland are favourites heading into Saturday's game, Fogarty expects to face an England side galvanised by the atmosphere inside the Twickenham "cauldron".

"It's such a brilliant place to go and play rugby," Fogarty said of Twickenham.

"The England squad, they rise to play in Twickenham. I know they will be hurt from the last game but they will be so proud to go and play in front of their home support.

"It's a cauldron, the stadium generates a huge amount of noise which can be chaotic in the minds of players.

"It's a huge rivalry, but where we are right now is probably preparing for that cauldron and that energy that is Twickenham.

"That's what's at the front of the players' minds, trying to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves."

Having finished third in last year's Rugby World Cup, England began this year's Six Nations with wins over Italy and Wales.

However, their Grand Slam hopes were shattered at Murrayfield with Duhan van der Merwe's hat-trick inspiring Scotland to a 30-21 win.

Asked for his thoughts on England so far this year, Fogarty said: "You can see the power game, you can see the energy in the group.

"I'm sure they'll feel they haven't represented themselves to the best of their abilities just yet.

"What an occasion to click and show it. It's a good coaching group, they're clear on what they need to do and there's a lot of power in their side.

"We're very conscious of the mentality we need to have to make sure we're able to perform with that pressure."