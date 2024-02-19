Six Nations 2024: Henderson an injury concern for Ireland as Jager and Ahern called up

Munster second row Thomas Ahern and prop Oli Jager have been called into the Ireland squad for the game against Wales

Ireland are to monitor the fitness of Iain Henderson in the run-up to Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Henderson suffered a foot injury during Ulster's United Rugby Championship defeat by Ospreys on Sunday.

A squad update issued by Ireland on Monday said that there would be further news on the forward later in the week.

Munster prop Oli Jager and provincial team-mate Thomas Ahern have been added to the squad for the Dublin encounter.

Both Jager and second row Ahern are uncapped.

Henderson won his 80th cap off the bench in the round two victory over Italy on 11 February.

Competition for second row berths is fierce, with Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan all offering options for head coach Andy Farrell as the Irish continue their bid for historic back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams.

The defending champions have already defeated France in Marseille and seen off Italy in Dublin, with a visit to Twickenham to play England and a home game against Scotland to follow this weekend's meeting with Warren Gatland's side.

Farrell will name his side to face Wales on Thursday at 14:00 GMT.

Last week it was revealed that Ireland were "hopeful" that full-back Hugo Keenan would recover from a knee injury in time to feature in the game.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell also said that centre Garry Ringrose was in "good shape" and could return after missing the first two games of the championship with a knee injury.

Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Furlong and Bundee Aki sat out the Italy match but took part in training last week.